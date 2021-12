PORT VUE — Humane officials are asking the public for help to find the person responsible for putting a dog in a plastic container and leaving it on a road in Port Vue. It was Thursday afternoon when a retired police officer was driving on Liberty Way and saw something that just didn’t look right — a plastic container with a partially opened lid on the side of the road by the 15th Street Bridge.

WHITE OAK, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO