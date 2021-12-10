ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S&P Lowers Turkey Outlook To Negative, Citing 'Rising Risks'

By AFP News
 3 days ago
S&P Global Ratings on Friday changed its outlook for Turkey's credit rating to negative from stable, as the country struggles with high inflation and a depreciating currency. Turkey's annual inflation has surged above 20 percent to its highest...

MarketWatch

U.K. stocks struggle as omicron steals the headlines ahead of BoE meeting

U.K. stocks struggled for traction on Monday as a warning over the omicron variant weighed on sentiment. The FTSE 100 index UK:UKX slipped 0.2% to 7,278, though the mining sector appeared to be getting a boost, after China’s top officials reportedly set 2022 targets that included stabilizing the economy over the weekend. Prospects for miners tend to improve in step with global growth.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Dow industrials, S&P 500 book worst day in about 2 weeks as omicron jitters resurface ahead of key Fed decision

U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday declined ahead of the start of the final gathering of the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2021 and as investors continued to wrestle with concerns about omicron, as the variant spread in parts of Europe, causing full and partial lockdowns. The Dow Jones Industrials Average fell nearly 320 points, or 0.9%, to 35,651. The S&P 500 index also closed down 0.9% to reach 4,668, falling below 4,700. Both benchmarks registered their worst daily declines since Dec. 1, FactSet data show. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended down 1.4% to reach 15,413. The Fed concludes...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

A near-term pullback, then the third bubble in 100 years is coming, says strategist. Here’s how to get ready.

Of the dozens of central bank meetings crammed into this week, the Federal Reserve is seen stealing the show with a tapering start and possible early rate-hike hints. After the “worst inflation call in history” and its credibility shattered, Chair Jerome Powell will need to take the reins hard, says Allianz’s chief adviser Mohamed El-Erian. So we’ll see if a potentially sterner Fed knocks the S&P 500, which glided to a new high on Friday despite nosebleed consumer prices, off the Santa rally path.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures finish with a modest loss

Oil futures declined on Monday, with U.S. benchmark prices posting a modest loss as traders continued to monitor the impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus on global economic activity, and demand for energy. The U.S. Federal Reserve is also scheduled to make an announcement on monetary policy on Wednesday. "If the Fed gets too aggressive, it can slow the economy, but I think those fears are a bit overplayed," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. For now, it's likely more of a "worry trade" for oil because of weakness in stocks, he said. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 38 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $71.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, following a climb of 1% on Friday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Afghan currency plunges to record low against dollar

Afghanistan's currency dived to a record low against the US dollar on Monday, taking its losses over the last week to 30 percent as an economic collapse and humanitarian crisis grip the country. The country's cash crunch has fed into an economic collapse that has left it facing a deepening humanitarian crisis.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Stocks open slightly lower as investors await this week's Fed meeting

Stocks opened slightly lower Monday as investors weighed the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 40 points, or 0.1%, at 35,932, while the S&P 500 was off 0.1% at 4,706 after ending Friday at a record. The Nasdaq Composite drifted 0.2% lower to 15,600. The Fed, which will conclude a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, is widely expected to announce that it will speed its tapering of monthly asset purchases in response to persistent inflation pressures.
STOCKS
The Independent

Inflation is painfully high, but some relief may be coming

Inflation is painfully high, but this hopefully is close to as bad as it gets. Consumer prices rose 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, a 39-year high. Many economists expect inflation to remain near this level a few more months but to then moderate through 2022 for a variety of reasons. And they don't see a repeat of the 1970s or early 1980s, when inflation ran above 10% for frighteningly long stretches. Households could even see relief in some areas within weeks. Prices have dropped on global markets for crude oil and natural gas, which is filtering...
BUSINESS
AFP

Business sentiment cautious in Japan as virus fears linger

Japan's major manufacturers remain cautious about the economy's trajectory, with business sentiment flat for the quarter as concerns about the pandemic linger, a key survey showed Monday. Among major non-manufacturers however, there was an improvement in confidence about the world's third largest economy, offering glimmers of hope. The Bank of Japan's Tankan business survey -- a quarterly poll of about 10,000 companies -- showed a reading of plus 18 for major manufacturers, unchanged from the previous quarter and slightly lower than market consensus of plus 19. Among large non-manufacturers meanwhile, confidence improved to plus nine from plus two in the previous quarter, the sixth consecutive improvement.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Turkish lira crumbles after S&P warns over Turkey

The beleaguered Turkish lira was crushed on Monday after Standard & Poor’s warned it may downgrade its B+ debt rating on Turkey. fetched as much as 14.6412 lira, up from 13.8769 lira. The dollar has surged an astronomic 92% against the Turkish currency this year. S&P cited the central...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Centene's stock rises after 2022 revenue outlook was above expectations

Shares of Centene Corp. CNC, +4.78% rose 1.3% in premarket trading Friday, after the health care company provided a 2022 revenue outlook that was above expectations. The company also said it was evaluating strategic alternatives for its international business, as part of its plan to optimize its portfolio of businesses, and said it expects share repurchases to play "a more meaningful role" next year in terms of returning value to shareholders. The company said it expects 2022 revenue of $135.9 billion to $137.9 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $132.6 billion. Adjusted earnings per share is expected to be $5.30 to $5.50, surrounding the FactSet EPS consensus of $5.37. The company also expects a health benefits ratio of 87.6% to 88.2% and an effective tax rate of 25.5% to 26.5%. The stock has shot up 25.4% over the past three months through Thursday, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF.
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Factbox-Wall Street analysts’ 2022 outlook for S&P 500

(Reuters) -Wall Street analysts have begun rolling out their predictions for U.S. equity markets in 2022. The benchmark S&P 500 index has risen nearly 25% so far this year. It closed at 4,701.21 on Wednesday. Here is a summary of some analysts’ forecast for the index:. BROKERAGE NAME S&P500...
STOCKS
