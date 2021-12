MACON, Ga. — Georgia is starting to see more COVID-19 cases, but the numbers are nothing like what the state saw last year. Right before the state's two-week preliminary window at the end of November, Georgia averaged 904 new cases a day. That is slightly up from just shy of 800 a few days before, but the increase really ramps up within the preliminary window.

