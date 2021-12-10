ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leelanau County, MI

Brewvine: New Spaces, Same Great Wines at French Valley Vineyard

By Whitney Amann
 3 days ago
French Valley Vineyard sits on 75 peaceful acres in Leelanau County and is a great venue for anyone looking for a calm, beautiful place to enjoy a glass of wine.

Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take you there to check out the wine and the location for this week’s Brewvine.

“We are a 12 acre estate vineyard,” said Robert Walters, facilities manager. “We first planted our grapes in 2000 and our first harvest and wine was created in 2003 by Charlie Edson at Bel Lago and he’s made our wine ever since.”

French Valley Vineyard has been growing grapes and making wine in Leelanau County for over twenty years.

The winery has a newly built tasting room and a recently expanded outdoor pavilion that gives the venue a relaxed, family friendly atmosphere.

“We’re super kid friendly, we’re dog friendly so people, parents can sit and have their wines underneath the pavilion and the kids can run and play area,” said Julie Lopata, tasting room and venue manager.

French Valley is still growing and making improvements to the property and will have some beautiful, new spaces for their customers to visit very soon.

“We were going to have a new retail space and then we’re going to have a giant walk in wine cellar that we’re going to host private events,” said Lopata. “We will have a loft area, the stairs are going to be built, hopefully over the holidays and then next summer we’ll have an area for people to just decompress and enjoy life.”

In addition to their fantastic venue, French Valley Vineyard is known for its spectacular red wines.

The winery also has a wide variety of delicious, estate grown red and white wines that span several vintages for their guests to enjoy.

