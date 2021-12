Though it is one of the great mysteries of science, the transformation of water into ice often escapes people's minds as it is just assumed that’s what happens. But how and why it happens is the subject of intense scrutiny by ice scientists like Hadi Ghasemi, Cullen Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Houston. In order to watch the process of crystallization of water into ice at the molecular level, Ghasemi is reporting the best look yet at the process: water-ice phase transformation down to 2 nm (nanometers) in diameter.

