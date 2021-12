Greatness elevates you to a certain level of expectation. It’s easy to lose perspective and not pay enough attention to what for all intents and purposes is a great opportunity. Kenley Jansen in his peak was unhittable. He operated and produced at a level in which in any given season you might not even see from the best major league reliever. Jansen is no longer that guy, but he’s still elite, and he should be a primary target for the Yankees.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO