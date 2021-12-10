ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Malden and Brockton companies to pay $245,000 in penalties, retrain employees over claims of illegal asbestos abatement and monitoring work, AG says

By Melissa Hanson
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over claims of illegal asbestos abatement and monitoring work at multiple residences, two Massachusetts companies will now pay up to $245,000 in penalties and retrain their employees on asbestos safety, officials said Friday. A Malden asbestos abatement company and a Brockton asbestos consulting company will pay the penalties for...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waltham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Brockton, MA
Brockton, MA
Business
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Malden, MA
MassLive.com

South Hadley weighs mask mandate due to COVID rate

SOUTH HADLEY – The Selectboard and Board of Health,will discuss the possibility of a COVID-19 mask mandate for businesses at a special virtual meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. The virtual meeting will be broadcast and live streamed by South Hadley Community Television. Massachusetts Department of Public Health data shows...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maura Healey
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
66K+
Followers
45K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy