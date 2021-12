Massachusetts will distribute 2.1 million rapid COVID-19 tests to nearly 100 cities and towns this week, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday morning. Baker, in a briefing at the Massachusetts State House, said this new COVID strategy will be a “game-changer,” particularly during the holiday season as people attend indoor gatherings with family and friends where the virus — including variants like delta and omicron — can spread more easily. Residents ages 2 and older are eligible to use the rapid antigen tests.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO