Petoskey, MI

Model of 1913 Petoskey Railroad System on Display

By Kevin Hodge
 3 days ago

A model train organization has been working on a to-scale replica of Petoskey’s railroad system from 1913.

Many members of Historic Railroads of Northern Michigan have been working on the project for 10 years.

Steady hands and attention to detail are crucial when putting an environment like this together.

“The buildings you see are accurate,” said Dave Comer, President of Historic Railroads of Northern Michigan Inc. “They’re the right size, the have the right façade on them and they’re in the right place.”

Comer said they could be working on it for another 1o years as they never run out of things to add.

Throughout the scene, you’ll find the townspeople enjoying a nice day, or see them working hard.

You’ll also see buildings that are still standing in Petoskey to this day, including the Perry Hotel located downtown, as well as a logging station.

“Logging was so crucial to our development so we had to have a logging scene and that was all done by one fellow over the space of about three months,” said Comer.

The model can be seen at the Bear River Heritage Center in Petoskey, open on Fridays and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

