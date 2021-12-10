ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Perry: "Ultimately it doesn't do much"

By The Annie Frey Show, Annie Frey
 3 days ago

The Supreme Court ruled that abortion providers could continue their lawsuit against Texas' abortion law. However, the law will stay in effect as the case proceeds. Heritage Legal Fellow, Sarah Perry doesn't believe there will be a substantive ruling on Roe v. Wade until the Court rules on Dobbs in May or June.

"This was a pre-enforcement suit."

Perry broke down the case and explained what the ruling actually means. She says the case will now go back to the trial courts. Listen to the full interview above.

