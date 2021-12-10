ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madrona-backed Magnify aims to build up its Seattle engineering team

By Rick Morgan
 3 days ago
Customer experience startup Magnify, which has a presence in Seattle and Bend, Oregon, is looking to grow after raising a $6...

Flexe CFO leaves company after just 6 months

Ian Charles, the former chief financial officer at the Seattle-based logistics startup Flexe, has left the company, a Flexe spokesperson confirmed to the Business Journal. According to the spokesperson, Charles left Flexe in September "to pursue other opportunities." He joined the company in early March and was looking to build a reporting team that would relay financial results to investors and company managers.
Alaska Airlines sustainability head aims to make good on net-zero goals

Sustainability has jumped to the top of the to-do list for airlines, as public interest and capital markets converge on lowering the carbon impacts of travel. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
Syndio adds to management team as it looks to scale up

Seattle-based pay equity software startup Syndio is growing its leadership team after raising a $50 million Series C round in September. On Wednesday, the company announced Rekha Shenoy as its new chief product officer, Carol Grant as vice president of marketing and Christine Hendrickson as vice president of strategic initiatives.
Redmond electronics company Plugable hires remote CEO

Redmond-based electronics company Plugable has named Lynn Smurthwaite-Murphy, who is based outside of Toronto, as the company's new CEO. Smurthwaite-Murphy is taking over for Bernie Thompson, also the company's founder, who is stepping into the chief technology officer role. According to Smurthwaite-Murphy, the move, which was announced Wednesday, allows Thompson to focus on building new technology while Smurthwaite-Murphy, previously the CEO at the electronics company StarTech.com, can focus on growth.
Fabric names Restoration Hardware CTO to executive role

Seattle-based e-commerce startup Fabric has named Prakash Muppirala as the company's first executive vice president of platform solutions and customer success. Muppirala, who will report to Fabric Chief Technology Officer Umer Sadiq, was previously the CTO and president of digital innovation at Fabric client Restoration Hardware, where he spent more than four years. Before Restoration Hardware, he spent about four years at Staples, where he overlapped with Fabric CEO Faisal Masud.
