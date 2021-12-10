Madrona-backed Magnify aims to build up its Seattle engineering team
Customer experience startup Magnify, which has a presence in Seattle and Bend, Oregon, is looking to grow after raising a $6...www.bizjournals.com
Customer experience startup Magnify, which has a presence in Seattle and Bend, Oregon, is looking to grow after raising a $6...www.bizjournals.com
The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/seattle
Comments / 0