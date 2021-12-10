ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Jet's aims to add late night eats, drinks to Midtown bar scene

By Jake Abbott
Sacramento Business Journal
Sacramento Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new American grill and bar, Jet's, will have...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sacramento Business Journal

I Heart Mac & Cheese franchise coming to Sacramento in 2022

A restaurant specializing in cheesy comfort food is headed to Sacramento, with plans in the works to open an I Heart Mac & Cheese franchise location Downtown in mid-2022. I Heart Mac & Cheese is a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches. Franchisee Amritpal Saini said aside the from the restaurant's comfort food staples, the menu also includes gluten-free and vegan options.
Sacramento Business Journal

Nick the Greek continues local expansion with Davis restaurant

Restaurant chain Nick the Greek will open a new franchise location in downtown Davis on Dec. 7. San Jose-based Nick the Greek is a restaurant chain that includes menu options such as souvlaki, gyros, falafels and an assortment of pitas. The Davis franchise will be the chain's 16th location to open this year and 25th to open since franchising began in 2019, said Robert Crider, director of franchising for Nick the Greek.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
Sacramento, CA
Food & Drinks
Sacramento, CA
Restaurants
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown Sacramento#Late Night#Food Drink#American
Sacramento Business Journal

Sacramento Business Journal

Sacramento, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sacramento Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sacramento

Comments / 0

Community Policy