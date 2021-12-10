Jet's aims to add late night eats, drinks to Midtown bar scene

Restaurant chain Nick the Greek will open a new franchise location in downtown Davis on Dec. 7. San Jose-based Nick the Greek is a restaurant chain that includes menu options such as souvlaki, gyros, falafels and an assortment of pitas. The Davis franchise will be the chain's 16th location to open this year and 25th to open since franchising began in 2019, said Robert Crider, director of franchising for Nick the Greek.

