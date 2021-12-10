Jet's aims to add late night eats, drinks to Midtown bar scene

A hospitality group with a growing presence in the greater Sacramento area is planning to open a new restaurant and market in a vacant building along Lonetree Boulevard in Rocklin next fall. Locally owned Bennett Hospitality Group recently signed a lease for the site at 6604 Lonetree Blvd. in Rocklin,...
A restaurant specializing in cheesy comfort food is headed to Sacramento, with plans in the works to open an I Heart Mac & Cheese franchise location Downtown in mid-2022. I Heart Mac & Cheese is a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches. Franchisee Amritpal Saini said aside the from the restaurant's comfort food staples, the menu also includes gluten-free and vegan options.
After more than three years in operation at its location on R Street in Sacramento, grocery store Market 5-ONE-5 will close its doors on Jan. 7, representatives of West Sacramento-based Raley's confirmed on Tuesday.
Restaurant chain Nick the Greek will open a new franchise location in downtown Davis on Dec. 7. San Jose-based Nick the Greek is a restaurant chain that includes menu options such as souvlaki, gyros, falafels and an assortment of pitas. The Davis franchise will be the chain's 16th location to open this year and 25th to open since franchising began in 2019, said Robert Crider, director of franchising for Nick the Greek.
Good morning, loyal readers. Today is Giving Tuesday, a day when people are encouraged to donate to nonprofits in the Sacramento area and beyond. Here's what else you need to know today. Hotworx expanding to Elk Grove. It appears Hotworx, a new-to-market fitness business, has finalized plans for a second...
Midtown Sacramento's only distillery celebrated its one-year anniversary on Nov. 11, and while that first year was filled with unprecedented challenges due to a pandemic, co-owner Jason Poole said Midtown Spirits is now better equipped for whatever may come in the future.
Downtown Sacramento tea shop and vegan restaurant The Karmic Leaf may have poured its last cup in its current location. Closed in recent weeks because of a lack of employees, the restaurant also has an eviction notice filed against it in Sacramento County Superior Court by landlord Clippinger Investment Properties.
