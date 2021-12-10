Best sit and spin toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Cats Vs. Pickles burst onto the toy scene last year, winning the hearts of kids and adults alike. As their saying goes, “Cats are scared of pickles, but pickles just want love!” This funny idea is based on viral videos from social media that feature cats and their scared reactions to pickles. Cats Vs. Pickles has a YouTube channel that features animated and live action content. You can also play a free app game based on the concept. Whether you are Team Cat or Team Pickle, you can find the perfect toy. You’ll know they’re authentic by the heart icon made of a pickle and a cat on the back. If you are looking for a collection of cats and pickles that is colorful and huggable, then the Cats Vs. Pickles Collectible Bean 12-Pack is the one for you.

