Michigan State

Six Places Adults Can Let Loose And Have Fun In West Michigan

By Big Joe Pesh
98.7 WFGR
98.7 WFGR
 3 days ago
Who said kids are the only ones that get to have some fun?. As an adult in West Michigan, I'm always looking for places to go and...

98.7 WFGR

Nika The Tiger At Grand Rapids John Ball Zoo Has COVID-19

Nika the tiger at Grand Rapids John Ball Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19. In 2020, about six months into the pandemic, I had heard about a tiger in California testing positive for COVID-19. That same year the Michigan Department of Natural resources said many deer in the state had tested positive for the virus as well.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Keep HGTV Far Away From This Mid-Century Modern Midland, Michigan Home

Look, shiplap, "open concepts" and farmhouse style is all well and good but there is just something special about the architecture and spirit of mid-century homes. Their character, their unique shapes and design elements as well as all the COLOR. They truly don't make homes like they used to and times change but sometimes you come across some true mid-century modern masterpieces for sale that you just hope and pray someone keeps just the way it is.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

You’re Not A True Michigander Until You’ve Visited These 10 Cities

Michigan has so many amazing spots that it's hard to really pinpoint what the BEST cities are, but we can narrow them down to 10 that perfectly describes everything about our state that is so unique and awesome. We have one of the most historic states in the country that continues to provide so much to so many. On top of that, it's a great place to vacation, and it's been in the last 15 years we've seen more people come to Michigan as a destination than ever before.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Travel to Rockford for Your Chance to Sleep in a TiPi

A new camp retreat has opened just north of Grand Rapids in Rockford, Michigan. It's called Detach Primitive. The almost 50-acre property officially opened on Monday, December 6th. It was created by founders Jarred Sper, Stephen Sper and Kyle Sischo. The trio wanted to develop a place for people to be able to enjoy, disconnect, and detach from the everyday world.
ROCKFORD, MI
98.7 WFGR

Have You Ever Seen Michigan’s Giant Snow Thermometer?

Way up near the tippy top of Michigan's Upper Peninsula is the Snow Thermometer Park. Off of US-41 about three miles north of Mohawk there is a HUGE snow thermometer that also doubles as a measuring stick for yearly snowfall totals. The record-high seasonal total is 390.4 Inches. The least amount of snowfall came in the winter of 1930–31, at only 81.30 inches.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

A Random Act Of Kindness In Veteran’s Park Downtown

'Tis the season, and some kind soul is helping to keep the unhoused people downtown a little bit warmer. While walking through the Veteran's Memorial at Fulton and Division, I noticed scarves, gloves and even some warm winter hats amongst the trees, and even on the statue of Robert B. Chaffee, the famed astronaut.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

