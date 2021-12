Table of Contents Back Muscle Anatomy The Best Dumbbells The Best Dumbbell Exercises for Your Back While chest day is practically an official holiday at the gym, abs get all the attention and legs are the muscles group you should never skip out on training, it’s time to pay homage to the unsung hero of strength training — the back. Critical for supporting your torso, the back muscles are integral in their ability to help the rest of your body move, like your arms, shoulders, neck and legs. We’ve covered the best lower back exercises in the past, but here we’ll focus on the mid- and upper-back,...

