ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Game Awards is becoming the biggest single gaming event of the year

By Rich Stanton
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Game Awards is inseparable from its founder, presenter, and all-round marketing machine Geoff Keighley. His willingness to turn any moment into a commercial opportunity has earned him a bad rap from elements of the gaming community. It's also one of the key elements of The Game Awards' gradual transformation into...

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of the Greatest Games of All Time Free For 24 Hours

One of the greatest games of all time is 100 percent and completely free, courtesy of Ubisoft, the developer and publisher best known for games and series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, The Division, and Ghost Recon. Over the years, Ubisoft has delivered several generational classics. You may not be able to tell by its recent releases like Far Cry 6 and Rider's Republic, but Ubisoft has greatly contributed to the list of best games of all time. One of its contributions include one of the best stealth games ever made, or in fewer words, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, which is not only one of the highest-rated games of its time, but a commercial success as well, and now it's 100 percent free to download, but you have to act quickly to take advantage of this offer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Releases Official Halo Infinite Launch Trailer

Halo Infinite's single-player campaign is just around the corner, and Xbox and developer 343 Industries have officially dropped the game's launch trailer. Running just under two and a half minutes, the video features a mix between gameplay footage and cut scenes hinting at the narrative. The trailer has an epic feel to it, and it shows just how much Master Chief will have the deck stacked against him this time! The hero is fighting for the very survival of the human race, and he seems determined to achieve that goal, no matter how bleak things may seem.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

The Game Awards 2021: Genshin Impact Wins Best Mobile Game and Reveals New Game Trailer

Despite being on multiple gaming platforms like the PC, PS4 and PS5, Genshin Impact is well-known for its mobile platform, where players can fight enemies and level up their characters on the go. This year at The Game Awards, Genshin Impact was nominated for two awards, “Best Mobile Game” and “Best Ongoing,” where it was able to secure the “Best Mobile Game” award with the help of its fans. The game was up against other popular mobile game contenders, such as Fantasian, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Marvel Future Revolution, and Pokémon Unite.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hideo Kojima
Person
Geoff Keighley
PC Gamer

How to watch The Game Awards, and what to expect this year

The Game Awards will be streamed live this Thursday, December 9. As always, the trophies and acceptance speeches will be stuck together by thick layers of sponsor glue: trailers, reveals, and appearances from celebrities, including Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Retired Nintendo head Reggie Fils-Aime will also show up, but that's just because of the magic talisman that binds his soul to the Game Awards stage. He literally cannot miss it.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Geoff Keighley teases The Game Awards reveal over two years in the making

Geoff Keighley continued to stoke the flames of hype this weekend, as the clock counts down to this year’s Game Awards event. Speaking on his Twitter just yesterday, producer Keighley teased a world premiere reveal set for the December event, which will announce a brand new game almost three years in the making.
VIDEO GAMES
Jalopnik

Forza Horizon 5 Deserves Game Of The Year Consideration At The Game Awards

It’s that wonderful time of year again, when the shadowy cabal that forms the jury of The Game Awards gets together to definitively decide which games are Good, and which games simply Are. This year, however, there’s an elephant-shaped hole in that hallowed room: A near-perfect Forza game, and no Game Of The Year nomination.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

The Game Awards 2021: All The Winners From Tonight's Event

The Game Awards 2021 have come and gone, and all of the winners have been announced from the event. Here is a full list of winners from this year's celebration of gaming. Joseph has been writing or podcasting about games in some form since about 2012. Having written for multiple major outlets such as IGN, Playboy, and more, Joseph started writing for MMORPG in 2015. When he's not writing or talking about games, you can typically find him hanging out with his 10-year old or playing Magic: The Gathering with his family. Also, don't get him started on why Balrogs *don't* have wings. You can find him on Twitter @LotrLore.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Game Awards#Emmy Awards#The Spike Awards#Tgs#Blizzcon
Inverse

Game Awards 2021 complete list of winners, including Game of the Year

Like 2020 before it, 2021 proved to be an unprecedented year for gaming. And, at every step of the way, Geoff Keighley remained a steadfast presence in the gaming community. Now, he's back in person for the 2021 Game Awards. Will the Game of the Year be Resident Evil Village? Or will Samus Aran be victorious with Metroid Dread? Winners will be updated in real-time, so keep reading to see which games, content creators, and more win in each category.
FIFA
The Verge

Activision Blizzard won’t play a part at The Game Awards this year

Geoff Keighley, the executive producer and host of The Game Awards, sent out a tweet to confirm that outside of its nominations, Activision Blizzard “will not be a part of this year’s #TheGameAwards.” This is in light of claims about the company’s toxic culture, as well as allegations of CEO Bobby Kotick’s history of abuse and harassment.
BUSINESS
dotesports.com

Dream wins Creator of the Year award at The Game Awards 2021

Minecraft creators led the charge in content creation throughout 2021, amassing millions of viewers and interactions across streaming platforms. One Minecraft creator has stood out over others with his massive fanbase and community involvement, though. The faceless content creator known as Dream has won the honor of Creator of the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Biggest Game Releases December 2021

Christmas decorations are cropping up around the neighborhood, there's a chill in the air, December is here! It's about time we filled you in on new game releases for this month. What game are you most excited to jump into during the last month of the year? PlayStation users will be able to play Solar Ash, Aterna Noctis, FNAF Security Breach, and FFXIV with the new expansion, Endwalker. Out on Switch, you will find Danganronpa S, both the Decadence Collection and Ultimate Summer Camp. Other new Switch Games this month include Big Brain Academy, Yugioh Rush Duel, Monster Rancher, and Super Impossible Road. Available on Xbox, Halo Infinite of course, as well as The Gunk. Don't forget to check out Halo Multiplayer as well if you're a Halo fan! If you own any VR consoles (Oculus Quest 2, PSVR, etc) you can play After The Fall. Coming to PC we have Century Age of Ashes, ANVIL Vault Breakers, Syberia The World Before, and Alfred Hitchcock's Vertigo. Finally, the last few upcoming games for Dec include, Among Us, The Plane Effect, Happys Humble Burger Farm, White Shadows, and Sam and Max Beyond Time and Space Remastered.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
inputmag.com

The Game Awards will be in the metaverse this year, apparently

The Game Awards, which has recently come under fire for having Activision President Rob Kostich on its advisory board, is bringing its awards show to the metaverse. The “metaverse” is the catch-all tech term of the moment that refers to any virtual reality where players can simulate life through the body of a virtual avatar.
TECHNOLOGY
cgmagonline.com

The Game Awards Announce This Year’s Future Class

The Game Awards have officially announced the Future Class of 2021, a selection of fifty “inspiring” individuals from around the industry that represent the inclusive future of gaming. According to Geoff Keighley on Twitter, the list was curated from over 3000 applicants; a no doubt arduous process. This is just...
EDUCATION
Twinfinite

Sting Will Be Performing at The Game Awards this Year

The Game Awards is almost upon us, and even if you don’t care about which game wins what award, there’s no denying that the new trailers and performances are always very exciting. In the past few years, we’ve seen bands and artistes like CHVRCHES show up on the main stage to deliver a mini concert, and this year, it looks like we’ll be getting Sting.
MUSIC
thekoalition.com

It Takes Two Takes Home “Game Of The Year” At The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards, the video game industry’s biggest annual year-end celebration, aired live in 4K UHD tonight across more than 40 platforms globally. Hazelight Studios’ It Takes Two received top honors as the 2021 Game of the Year award recipient, as well as Best Multiplayer and Best Family game.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Halo Infinite Wins The Game Awards 2021 Players’ Voice Ahead of Event

Halo Infinite has been hailed as the winner of the Players’ Voice of The Game Awards 2021. The Game Awards 2021 is just a few hours away and its audience has already chosen their winner in one of its categories that they have the power to choose from. The Players Voice is done by public vote and this time around it was won by Halo Infinite, which could not be nominated for the main awards since it could not make to the cut-off date for nominations.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
802K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy