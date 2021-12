Philadelphia Gas Works has agreed to take steps toward exploring how to reduce its carbon footprint as part of the city’s overall goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The 81-page PGW Business Diversification Study, released Thursday, aims to tackle the difficult question of how the city can meet its climate goals while also owning a fossil fuel company that contributes a large portion of global warming emissions as it provides heating and cooking gas to city residents.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO