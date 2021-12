BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Fire Department found two young children walking up a ramp to the Route 33 Expressway around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. According to city officials, they were taken to the Fillmore-Ferry station house, where the parents will be picking them up. Officials say the children are not injured and police are […]

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO