ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. high court throws out mask mandate for schools

By MARK SCOLFORO, Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qp4q9_0dJndZZW00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court is throwing out a statewide mask mandate for schoolchildren, raising the prospect that at least some students in the state may soon be allowed to attend classes without a face covering.

The state Supreme Court announced its decision on Friday but the court didn’t issue a full opinion that explains their reasoning.

Cold weather US states struggling to hire snowplow drivers

The justices upheld a lower court decision that the masking mandate, which also applies to child care facilities, is not valid because it was imposed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s acting health secretary without legal authorization.

The practical impact of the decision will depend on which schools and school districts impose their own masking requirements.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WKBN

WKBN

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy