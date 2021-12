Spoilers ahead for the fall finale of The Resident Season 5, called “Unknown Origin.”. The fifth season of The Resident has arguably been the most game-changing of the series to date thanks to the death of Nic and subsequent jump ahead in time by several years. The fall finale of the medical drama didn’t end on the kind of life-or-death cliffhanger that will leave fans wondering if any characters are going to die in some kind of emergency, but instead a cliffhanger that could be very bad news for Dr. Bell, depending on what Conrad has to say. And that could be great news for fans.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO