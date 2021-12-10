ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wis. DOJ investigating officer-involved shooting in Lincoln County

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

Police say a suspect armed with a knife was shot to death early Friday by a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the shooting, which happened at a home on Shady Lane Avenue in Pine River Township.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department responded just after 6:30 a.m. Dec. 10 to a 911 call reporting a person with a knife. Deputies fired at the person, who was allegedly armed with a knife, after entering the home.

The person who was struck by gunfire died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts, according to the DOJ. Officials have not specified the age or gender of the person inside the home and have not released any names.

No officers were injured, according to the DOJ.

The involved officers from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department have been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy. Their identities have not yet been released.

Police say there is no danger to the public at this time.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, Merrill Police Department, the Wausau Police Department, and the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services.

Investigative reports will be turned over to the Lincoln County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

This is a developing story.

WausauPilot

Judge finds probable cause in Rhinelander homicide case

A judge in Oneida County this week ruled there is probable cause to move forward in the case against Christopher Terrell Anderson, the man accused in the fatal shooting of a Rhinelander woman in June. Anderson faces charges of first degree intentional homicide in connection with the death of 25-year-old...
RHINELANDER, WI
WausauPilot

Vilas Co. woman sentenced after stealing $400K from elderly victim

Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that Kassie A. Wujkowski, 29, of Arbor Vitae, was sentenced to 18 months initial confinement followed by 18.5 years of extended supervision and ordered to pay $302,960.54 in restitution in relation to the theft of more than $400,000 from a 70-year-old individual Wujkowski provided in-home care for.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

4 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police in Milwaukee are investigating after officers discovered four people dead in an apparent murder-suicide on Wednesday morning. Police said in a news release that officers entered a home just before noon to conduct a welfare check and found four people shot to death, including three adults and one juvenile.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin Republicans urge removal of DA over parade deaths

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More than a dozen Republican Wisconsin state lawmakers on Monday called on Democratic. Gov. Tony Evers to remove Milwaukee County’s top prosecutor because his office recommended $1,000 bail for a man before he allegedly drove his vehicle through a Christmas parade, killing six people.
WISCONSIN STATE

