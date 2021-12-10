Wis. DOJ investigating officer-involved shooting in Lincoln County

Wausau Pilot & Review

Police say a suspect armed with a knife was shot to death early Friday by a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the shooting, which happened at a home on Shady Lane Avenue in Pine River Township.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department responded just after 6:30 a.m. Dec. 10 to a 911 call reporting a person with a knife. Deputies fired at the person, who was allegedly armed with a knife, after entering the home.

The person who was struck by gunfire died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts, according to the DOJ. Officials have not specified the age or gender of the person inside the home and have not released any names.

No officers were injured, according to the DOJ.

The involved officers from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department have been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy. Their identities have not yet been released.

Police say there is no danger to the public at this time.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, Merrill Police Department, the Wausau Police Department, and the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services.

Investigative reports will be turned over to the Lincoln County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

This is a developing story.