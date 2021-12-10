ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Biden admonishes Kellogg Co. for plan to replace striking workers

By Nick Buckley, Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 3 days ago

President Joe Biden publicly admonished Kellogg Co. on Friday for its plan to replace striking workers.

The White House released an official statement from the president condemning the Battle Creek-based company, saying "I am deeply troubled by reports of Kellogg's plans to permanently replace striking workers from the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International during their ongoing collective bargaining negotiations."

The statement came days after the company posted job listings for permanent replacement roles in each of its four cereal plants following a union vote to reject a proposed contract.

The impasse began Oct. 5 after some 1,400 workers walked off the job at the company's ready-to-eat cereal plants in Battle Creek; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Omaha, Nebraska; and Memphis, Tennessee following the expiration of a one-year extension of its contract.

Following several rounds of bargaining, Kellogg Co. and the BCTGM negotiating committee reached a tentative agreement. But union workers "overwhelmingly" voted against the tentative agreement on Dec. 5.

Kellogg Co. spokesperson Kris Bahner said in a statement later Friday, "we are ready, willing and able to negotiate with the union; we have been from the start and we continue to be. We agree that this needs to be solved at the bargaining table. Our objective has been — and continues to be — to reach a fair agreement for our people."

Kellogg continues production at its four plants using salaried employees and third-party workers. After the union rejected the tentative agreement, the company responded in a statement that it had "no choice but to hire permanent replacement employees in positions vacated by striking workers."

The strike has centered on the company's two-tiered compensation structure agreed upon in 2015 under which employees are divided between "legacy" and "transitional" workers. The latter group made up of newer employees receive lower wages and fewer benefits than their veteran colleagues.

Under the rejected five-year agreement, transitional workers with four or more years' experience would automatically move into the legacy tier. All workers would have received a 3% pay raise and enhanced benefits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y9cA1_0dJncmLY00

"The tentative agreement was a fully negotiated deal between Kellogg and the union, and contained no concessions or takeaways — only increases in wages and benefits," Bahner said. "We are very disappointed that it was ultimately rejected. We have an obligation to our customers and consumers to continue to provide the cereals that they know and love — as well as to the thousands of people we employ."

On Oct. 28, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) and six of his colleagues sent a letter to Kellogg Co. CEO Steve Cahillane in support of the striking workers.

Biden wrote, "Permanently replacing striking workers is an existential attack on the union and its members’ jobs and livelihoods. I have long opposed permanent striker replacements and I strongly support legislation that would ban that practice."

The complete statement can be found here .

Contact reporter Nick Buckley can be reached at nbuckley@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-966-0652. Follow him on Twitter:@NickJBuckley

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Biden admonishes Kellogg Co. for plan to replace striking workers

