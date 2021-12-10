ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Bezos’ Blue Origin cleared of safety allegations by FAA

By Alan Levin
Seattle Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Bezos’ Blue Origin has been cleared of safety allegations and can proceed with a planned launch on Saturday. The...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bezos under fire for posting about Blue Origin space mission after tornadoes kill staff at Amazon depot

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has been criticised on social media for continuing to cheer on his latest venture in space tourism amid the aftermath of a deadly tornado at an Amazon warehouse.At least six people were killed at the Amazon distribution centre in Edwardsville, Illinois after a tornado led to the collapse of the building on Friday night. While 45 people made it out of the building, one person was airlifted to a regional hospital, said Edwardsville fire chief James Whiteford during a news conference on Saturday. The first responders are continuing “to search the site for evidence of...
NFL
TheWrap

Michael Strahan Becomes First US Journalist to Travel to Space on Latest Blue Origin Mission: ‘Wow, Is All I Can Say’ (Video)

Michael Strahan became the first U.S. journalist to travel to space when he completed a roundtrip flight on Jeff Bezos’ latest Blue Origin mission Saturday. “Yo! Flight’s over. We’re done. I’m back at the training center here,” “Good Morning America” co-anchor Strahan said in a video he tweeted shortly after 12 p.m. ET, once he and the other crew members on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket had landed safely back here on Earth. “And I got to say it was sur-real. However you want to spell that. But it was unbelievable. It’s hard to even describe it. It’s going to take a little bit to process it, but it couldn’t have gone better. I got my hat, I got my wings and I can fly. I did today. I don’t know how to match this. Wow, is all I can say. Wow. There we go. Michael ‘Astronaut’ Strahan, out.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bezos
Person
Jeff Bezos
NBC Los Angeles

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Launches and Returns First Six Passenger Spaceflight

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin on Saturday launched its New Shepard rocket for the sixth time this year. The mission, called NS-19, marked the first time the company launched six passengers at once and carried a crew of two guests and four customers. The NS-19 mission brings Blue Origin to 14...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Origin#Rocket
Washington Post

Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin sends TV’s Michael Strahan and five others to space

Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin sent another crew to space on Saturday, the company’s third human spaceflight and the first with a full contingent of six people. The launch capped a historic year for space exploration and marked the 13th human spaceflight mission this year — more than any other year.
NFL
dallassun.com

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin blasts third private crew into space

New York [US], December 12 (ANI): Jeff Bezos' rocket company, Blue Origin on Saturday morning (local time) blasted its third private crew into space. This flight marked the third of what Blue Origin hopes will be many space tourism launches, carrying wealthy customers to the edge of space, reported CNN.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Houston Chronicle

Shepard takes space flight on Blue Origin

The namesake of Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket flew to space on Saturday. Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of former NASA astronaut Alan Shepard, was one of six people who took a 10-minute ride to space and back. Blue Origin’s third crewed flight from West Texas also carried Houston native and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan.
HOUSTON, TX
Business Insider

The FAA is giving Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, and other private spaceflight passengers official 'astronaut wings' before discontinuing the honor

Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, William Shatner, and 12 others will get official "astronaut" wings. The FAA will honor 15 individuals for launching 50 miles above Earth's surface. The cohort will be the last to receive the accolade, which won't be offered past January 1. Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, William Shatner,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spaceexplored.com

Bezos, Branson, and Shatner are some of the final FAA Commercial Astronauts, whether you like it or not

This has been a big year for Space Tourism, from the sub-orbital hops of Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson to the multi-day orbital journey of the Inspiration4 crew. This raised a number of questions about what it means to be an astronaut. Many claimed that these space-tourists are nothing but passengers, and calling them astronauts dilutes the title provided to space heroes like Neil Armstrong, while others said that reaching space should be enough for the title. The FAA has now put this question to bed, issuing this year’s space tourists FAA Commercial Astronaut wings, but shutting down the program moving forward.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
parabolicarc.com

FAA Decides Bezos, Branson and Shatner Are Astronauts After All

Everyone who exceeds 50 miles by Dec. 31 will receive commercial astronaut wing even if they were just passengers. Agency reverses earlier decision to award wings only to those essential to flight operations/success. FAA says this is what was intended all along. WASHINGTON (FAA PR) – With the advent of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOXBusiness

Blue Origin flight: What to know, how to watch

After delaying Thursday's launch due to weather, Blue Origin's third human spaceflight will now lift off from Launch Site One in Van Horn, Texas, on Saturday morning. The Jeff Bezos-owned aerospace company is targeting a launch at 9:45 a.m. ET, though that could change depending on further weather or technical delays.
VAN HORN, TX
IFLScience

NASA Forgives Jeff Bezos, Chooses Blue Origin To Design New Space Stations

NASA's plans to develop next-generation commercial space stations by the end of the decade have taken another step forward, as it has awarded three companies with lucrative contracts to design the International Space Station's (ISS) successors. Surprisingly to some, one of those companies is Blue Origin, generally assumed not to be in NASA's good books after a tumultuous year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy