ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Summerfield, TX

3 men accused of New Summerfield quadruple murder plead not guilty

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PuBLa_0dJncbdZ00

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three men accused of the quadruple murder in New Summerfield pleaded not guilty to capital murder charges on Thursday.

During an arraignment hearing in Cherokee County, the attorneys for Dylan Welch, Billy Phillips and Jesse Pawlowski submitted not guilty pleas.

3 men indicted for capital murder in New Summerfield quadruple homicide

Cherokee County District Attorney Elmer Beckworth said it is “premature to make that comment” after he was asked whether he will pursue the death penalty.

20-year-old Jesse Pawlowski, 21-year-old Dylan Welch and 37-year-old Billy Phillips were indicted by a grand jury on Oct. 6. They were detained on July 21 in connection to the deadly shooting of four people in a trailer home in New Summerfield. The three men each received a bond of $1 million.

John Clinton, 18, Amanda Bain 39, Ami Hickey, 39, and Jeff Gerla, 47 were killed in the incident. Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said the shooting happened due to a robbery over clothes and guns .

EXCLUSIVE: Family of quadruple murder victims remembers them as ‘beautiful spirits’

KETK News obtained the 911 call on July 20 that came from Jacqueline Gerla, the mother of Jeff Gerla. The audio reveals that she saw Clinton laying in the driveway, saying “…the boy that’s been living with my son. I think he’s dead.”

The call lasted two minutes and 56 seconds and was made around 7:55 a.m.

Deputies arrived at the scene at 8:20 a.m. and later found the other three victims shot in a mobile home that was behind Jacqueline Gerla’s house.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Titus County man wanted for stalking

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 46-year-old Danny Dwayne Roach. He is wanted on a warrant for revocation of probation and stalking. According to the most recent information, Roach drives a white extended cab pickup that is either a Chevy or GMC. Anyone […]
TITUS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Summerfield, TX
New Summerfield, TX
Crime & Safety
City
New Summerfield, TX
County
Cherokee County, TX
Cherokee County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

Lufkin police release bodycam footage of officers shooting suspect who held driver hostage in multi-county chase

Editor’s Note: This story contains graphic footage and details. Viewer discretion is advised. LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police have released body camera footage of a hostage situation Monday night that ended with the suspect being shot in the neck. The man allegedly held a hostage at gunpoint and forced them to drive from Cherokee […]
LUFKIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Phillips
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview teen identified in connection with drug-related shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Longview police have arrested a Longview teen in connection with a shooting involving multiple victims that occurred on Dec. 6. The shooting reportedly happened on the 500 block of Fairlane Drive, but that was not the scene officers responded to. Instead, police responded to a report of shooting victims at Hospitality ER […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

UPDATE: 1 arrested, charged with murder in Anderson County after hostage situation

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after an early morning hostage situation and hours-long overnight standoff in Frankston. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, when neighbors heard multiple gunshots off of County Road 309. Deputies received a call from a neighbor reporting multiple gunshots. Law enforcement arrived and found a dead male […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attorneys#Capital Murder#Ketk News#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

Lufkin police release new information about alleged kidnapping after mother, child found safe, suspect still at large

UPDATE: The mother and child who were kidnapped by an “armed and dangerous man” were found safe on Thursday, according to the Lufkin Police Department. The 17-year-old victim remains in the ICU. Officials earlier considered activating an Amber Alert for Brandi Michelle Davis, 47, and her 8-year-old son Jordan Davis. “The mother and son at […]
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

564
Followers
310
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy