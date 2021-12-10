ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

Fund Started To Help Family Of Douglas County Sheriff’s Detective Joe Pollack Who Died From COVID

By Jesse Sarles
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

(CBS4) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve seen an outpouring of support from the community following the death of one of their detectives. The sheriff’s office announced this week that Joe Pollack’s contracted COVID-19 while he was on duty and died on Thursday from complications.

(credit: Douglas County)

The office is therefore considering the passing a line-of-duty death.

“We have the best community! So many have reached out with condolences in the passing of Detective Joe Pollack; we are in awe of all the kind words,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office wrote in part in a Facebook post on Friday.

Pollack worked in Douglas County’s Special Investigations Unit for 19 years. Before that he was a police officer in the NYPD.

Pollack leaves behind a wife and three children. The office set up a fund called The Fallen Officer Fund of Douglas County to help them.

Related
CBS Denver

High School Student Dies, 2 Others Hospitalized: Durango Police Say They May Have Been Smoking Percocet Laced With Fentanyl

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) — An Animas High School student died on Friday, and two others were hospitalized, after reportedly smoking prescription painkillers that may have been laced with fentanyl, officials with the Durango Police Department stated. Investigators say they tend to see more overdose calls during this time of year — and urged parents to talk to students about the dangers. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) “Our hearts go out to the family for their loss,” police department officials stated. The names and ages of the students are not being released because they are minors. “The details of the overdose are being investigated, but it appears...
DURANGO, CO
CBS Denver

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Mourns Sergeant After COVID Battle

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is mourning one of their own. They say Sgt. Wayne Weyler lost his battle to COVID-19 on Dec. 10. Wayne Weyler (credit: Mesa County Sheriff) MCSO says Weyler served as a law enforcement officer for 41 years, initially with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office before moving to the Western Slope. “Wayne gave so much of himself to serve his fellow man. He was a leader, mentor, and genuinely nice human being. Words can’t express how much he will be missed,” said Sheriff Todd Rowell. “Please join us in honoring his memory and sending your thoughts and prayers to his family.” Weyler was 64 years old.
MESA COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Former Aurora Police Officer Who Was Linked To Pipe Bomb Case Pleads Guilty To Firearms Charge

(CBS4) – A former Aurora police officer has pleaded guilty to a firearms charge in a case linked to a pipe bomb case in Aurora. (credit: Arapahoe County) Curtiss Christensen was accused of helping to cover up pipe bomb detonations allegedly committed in December 2020 and January 2021 by a close friend. Charges of being an accessory to a crime and tampering with physical evidence were dropped. Christensen retired from the department in 2006 — years before the incidents. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 14.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Ducks Covered In Fuel Remain In Critical Condition In Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A nonprofit animal rehabilitation center in Douglas County is caring for two Mallard ducks which were victims in a diesel spill on Santa Fe Drive. A truck overturned on Dec. 8 in icy conditions. (credit: South Metro Fire) The ducks were found in a nearby stream covered with diesel. Nature’s Educators says both ducks remain in critical condition, but are receiving treatment. They say the ducks will need to be washed several times to get the oil off and ensure their plumage is water proof again. (credit: South Metro Fire) “Just like when you get an oil or grease stain on a shirt, you usually need to wash it multiple times before the oil stain is completely removed from the shirt,” said Emily Davenport, Wildlife Rehabilitator explained. She says they are concerned the ducks ingested fuel, and it can also irritate their eyes and skin, so they are receiving eye flushes every day and eye ointment. The center accepts donations for not only the ducks, but for the 120 other animals in their care.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

‘If I Had The Discretion It Would Not Be My Sentence’: Judge Sentences Rogel Aguilera-Mederos To 110 Years In Prison For Deadly Accident

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) –A judge in Jefferson County sentenced Rogel Aguilera-Mederos to 110 years in prison Monday for the crash that killed four people and injured several more. Aguilera-Mederos was the driver of an out-of-control semi that crashed into stopped traffic on Interstate 70 in 2019. (credit: CBS) Before the decision was read, the families of those killed spoke about their loss. “It’s been difficult, sometimes it feels like being half a person,” said Kathleen Harrison who lost her husband Doyle Harrison in the crash. Others shared stories about the impact of their loss. “My mothers’ life has been turned upside down,” the brother...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Widow Of One Of The Victims In Fiery I-70 Crash Says She’ll Speak At Sentencing Hearing Of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos

(CBS4) – The widow of one of the victims of a 2019 crash that killed four people on Interstate 70 near Colorado Mills Mall says she’ll speak at Monday’s sentencing hearing for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos. That’s the truck driver who caused the crash after his truck lost its brakes and was found guilty. Aguilera-Mederos was convicted in October on more than 20 charges, including four counts of vehicular homicide. He faces the possibility of dozens of years in prison. Aguilera-Mederos maintains there was little he could do after losing brakes coming out of the mountains where he lacked experience, but video shows he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Teenager Tragically Dies In 2-Vehicle Crash In Parker

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Parker police say a teenager died in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night. Officers responded to Parker Road and J. Morgan Boulevard at around 7:30 p.m. Police say a car traveling north on Parker Road started to turn west onto J. Morgan Boulevard when it hit a truck heading south on Parker Rd. The truck was carrying five people including the teenage girl. Investigators say she was ejected from the back seat. She was taken to a hospital where she later died. Three passengers in the truck and the sole occupant in the car, the driver, were also taken to the hospital. They sustained minor injuries, police say. It’s not clear if anyone was wearing seatbelts, or whether anyone will face charges. Police say they don’t believe alcohol is a factor.
PARKER, CO
CBS Denver

Semi Driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Sentenced To 110 Years For Fiery Crash On I-70 That Killed 4 Near Colorado Mills Mall

(CBS4) — Semi driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos has been sentenced to 110 years in prison for the fiery crash on Interstate 70 that killed four people near the Colorado Mills Mall in 2019. As Aguilera-Mederos entered the courtroom his mother and supporters broke out in tears. Wearing a jail jumpsuit, his attorney told the judge that his client had no prior criminal record, was an immigrant from Cuba and greatly valued his life in America. Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office) What happened April 25, 2019 was described by the defendant’s attorney and others who testified described as a tragedy. Four people...
ARVADA, CO
CBS Denver

Family Staying In Littleton Short-Term Rental Expected To Be Okay After Explosion

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A family of six is expected to be okay after the short-term rental property they were vacationing in exploded and caught fire. The ordeal happened Sunday morning near Broadway and Orchard Road. (credit: South Metro Fire Rescue/Twitter) Firefighters from South Metro Fire Rescue found windows on the main floor to be blown out. Crews extinguished a fire that was located in the basement. Investigators confirmed there was a gas leak in the home before the explosion and fire. “People inside the home reported an explosion before the fire started,” the agency stated in a Twitter message. All patients were listed in “stable” condition as they were taken to hospitals. Investigators are looking into what caused the gas to ignite.
LITTLETON, CO
CBS Denver

Paul Abreu-Serrano & Damon Robinson Now In Custody For Fort Morgan Murder

FORT MORGAN, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Morgan police say they have two men in custody who are believed to be connected to a shooting in the 200 block of Lake Street. Investigators say a man was killed. Paul Abreu-Serrano and Damon Robinson (credit: Fort Morgan Police) Paul Abreu-Serrano, age 29, Damon Robinson, age 43, were both taken into custody shortly after police alerted the public to their search for the suspects. Further details about the victim or circumstances surrounding the crime were not released. Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the Fort Morgan Police Department at 970-867-5678.
FORT MORGAN, CO
CBS Denver

Arapahoe County Man Walks Into Police Station, Admits To Killing His Wife

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man walked into the Greenwood Village Police headquarters and admitted to killing his wife and that he had left her at a local library. He was promptly arrested. (credit: CBS) The man walked into GVPD headquarters around 6:40 a.m. Friday and said he had just strangled his wife, a cleaner at a library located at South Uinta and East Arapahoe in Centennial, and left her there. Deputies immediately responded and made their way into the library. When they arrived, they found the body of the woman. Deputies detained the man and eventually took him into custody. He faces homicide chares, and also has an active Fugitive of Justice warrant out of Denver.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

‘I Want To Go Kill Him’: Charlene Port Allegedly Threatened And Doxed Former Fertility Doctor, But Case On Hold

(CBS4) – A Colorado woman who allegedly sent threatening, antisemitic letters to her former fertility doctor more than a decade after her treatments ended was scheduled to stand trial on stalking and bias-motivated felony charges in Weld County this month. A Weld County judge put a halt to the legal proceedings Thursday while the woman undergoes a mental health evaluation. Charlene Port, 51, is accused of threatening Dr. Eric Silverstein, whom she last saw for treatment in 2005. (credit: Weld County Sheriff’s Office) Port believes Silverstein sold her embryos on the black market, according to case documents. Silverstein denied the accusation in a phone interview...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Denver

Douglas County Deputies Cross County Lines To Stop 3 Suspects In Stolen Vehicle In Littleton

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A police chase of a stolen vehicle ended at a busy intersection in Littleton overnight. According to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County deputies responded to the report of a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning after Castle Rock police called off a pursuit due to its department policies. (credit: CBS) Douglas County deputies found the stolen car and continued the pursuit down several streets before the chase went onto northbound Santa Fe Drive. The chase entered the Arapahoe County portion of Littleton, as the stolen vehicle neared the intersection with West Mineral Drive. At that point, deputies used several stop sticks to flatten the tires on the vehicle, which came to a complete stop near the intersection. Deputies then performed a felony stop, and three suspects were apprehended. One was brought into custody immediately, and the other two were taken to the hospital to treat injuries, conditions unknown. Santa Fe Drive was closed in both directions at the scene from West Mineral Avenue to County Line Road through Thursday morning’s rush hour. No deputies were injured during the entirety of the pursuit.
LITTLETON, CO
CBS Denver

Missing Juvenile Found After Investigators Stop Stolen Pickup Truck On Hwy 13 In Garfield County

RIO BLANCO/GARFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A missing juvenile was among three people who were stopped after the pursuit of a stolen pickup truck started in Craig and ended on Highway 13 in Garfield County. According to a Rio Blanco Sheriff’s Office press release, at about 5 a.m., Craig police originally attempted to pull over a dark blue 2010 Ford F-150 with no visible license plate. The pickup truck did not stop and drove away from police onto southbound Hwy-13, passing through Meeker. At that point, a Rio Blanco deputy began to pursue the F-150, and the truck came to a stop at...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Routine Eagle County Traffic Stop Results In Discovery Of Heroin Hidden Inside Child Car Seat

EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4) – A routine traffic stop by law enforcement officers in Eagle County this week led to the discovery of 13.5 pounds of what is believed to be heroin hidden inside a child car seat. In happened on Wednesday on Interstate 70 near Eagle. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by Mario Contreras Lopez was following another car too closely and that’s why their officers pulled it over along with detectives from Vail police. When Lopez was asked if the car could be searched, authorities said he “quickly admitted to illegal narcotics being hidden inside a child car seat.” Police found nine neatly wrapped packages of the drug in the seat. Lopez is 23 and is from California. He now faces several charges, including distribution of a controlled substance, and was being held on a $100,000 bond.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Tameka Dudley, Joshua Hamm Plead Guilty In Shooting Death Of Mark Outman In Monaco Street Robbery Attempt

DENVER (CBS4) – Tameka Dudley and Joshua Hamm pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the shooting death of Mark Outman nearly one year ago. Outman, 64, was shot and killed during a home burglary on Dec. 28, 2020. (credit: CBS) Dudley, 45, and Hamm, 39, both pleaded guilty in Outman’s death. As part of the plea agreement, two cases were dismissed. Dudley also pleaded guilty to burglary in a third case and stipulated to a 12-year prison sentence. For Outman’s death in the 900 block of Monaco Street, Dudley was sentenced to 48 years in the Department of Corrections. The two sentences will run concurrently. Tameka Dudley (credit: CBS) Hamm is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 14, 2022. Joshua Hamm (credit: Denver Police Department) On the day that Outman was killed, the suspects posed as utility workers and wore reflective vests and hard hats in their robbery attempt. Another victim, a woman, was also shot at the home and critically injured. (credit: CBS) A third suspect, Larry Hamm, 47, was shot and killed by Denver police officers. Those officers were cleared of any wrongdoing by Denver District Attorney Beth McCann.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Suspicious Package Investigation Ongoing In Thornton, West Ridge Elementary School Placed On ‘Secure’ Status

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities are investigating a suspicious package at a Walmart in Thornton. As a result, nearby West Ridge Elementary School was placed on “secure” status. The store is located near the intersection of Quebec Street and 128th Avenue. So far nothing found. We will continue to check the area. Out of an abundance of caution, West Ridge elementary has been placed on “Secure.” pic.twitter.com/5VzUtrO4R0 — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) December 9, 2021 Police said there’s a large police presence at the store. At 11:15 a.m. they said nothing had been found.
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

Matthew Marton Arrested For Allegedly Firing Gun Near CU Campus At Dawn

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Police investigating reports of gunshots overhead in Boulder’s University Hill neighborhood at daybreak Monday morning have arrested a 21-year-old man. Matthew Marton was taken into custody Wednesday night, the Boulder Police Department announced Thursday. Marton, who was already out on bond for a felony menacing case in September, faces 11 charges in this new case. Those include another felony menacing charge and a felony for unlawful purchase of a firearm. The nine others are misdemeanors related to defacing a firearm, illegally firing a firearm, and aiming a weapon at people. (credit: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office) Police were called to the...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Hundreds Of Complaints Filed Over Lack Of Compliance With Mask Mandates In Adams County & Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– There have been 363 complaints so far involving the Tri-County Health Department mask mandate which covers Adams and Arapahoe counties. Most involve businesses not enforcing the rules. (credit: CBS) The mandate is clear: you must wear a mask for indoor public spaces. Ninety of the complaints involve gyms. One member complained about the lack of masks and was told by a gym employee, “We don’t have to go through all the crap we did before.” Tri-County Environmental Health Director Brian Hlavacek says there is a right way to do it, “Please put on a mask if you are going to...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Car Smashes Into Denver Dispensary During Apparent Robbery Attempt

DENVER (CBS4) – A car crashed into a marijuana dispensary in Denver during an attempted robbery. Denver police said Thursday morning that it happened at 3700 West Quincy Avenue. (credit: CBS) The suspects ran away. So far it’s not clear if pot or money were stolen from the dispensary. (credit: CBS) A window in the building was destroyed. Authorities said they were checking to see if the building was structurally safe after the crash.
DENVER, CO
