Fund Started To Help Family Of Douglas County Sheriff’s Detective Joe Pollack Who Died From COVID

(CBS4) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve seen an outpouring of support from the community following the death of one of their detectives. The sheriff’s office announced this week that Joe Pollack’s contracted COVID-19 while he was on duty and died on Thursday from complications.

The office is therefore considering the passing a line-of-duty death.

“We have the best community! So many have reached out with condolences in the passing of Detective Joe Pollack; we are in awe of all the kind words,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office wrote in part in a Facebook post on Friday.

Pollack worked in Douglas County’s Special Investigations Unit for 19 years. Before that he was a police officer in the NYPD.

Pollack leaves behind a wife and three children. The office set up a fund called The Fallen Officer Fund of Douglas County to help them.