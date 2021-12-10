Amarillo's PREP Academy kicks off cleaning up parks

Amarillo Community Development’s pilot program, the Peer Reintegration Employment Partnership, kicked off Monday with its initial 12 participants doing needed cleanup work around the city’s parks.

This program aims to get people back in the workforce who have experienced homelessness and have not been able to sustain jobs due to many factors in their situations. With funding from the American Rescue Plan, these individuals will work around the city at its various parks that already have issues due to budget and dated infrastructure.

It is looked at as a win-win by community development, since it brings more functioning members into the workforce and gives these people the tools to have a greater chance of success in attaining and keeping work. The program works on multiple tiers that include work and financial training, as well as quality peer development from people such as Kris Pirkle, who is one of five peer support specialists for the Coming Home program.

“As a peer support, I come in with my lived experience and hopefully have something that I can provide in the moment and find something positive toward those I work with to move forward, Pirkle said.

Pirkle said they are taking 12 of the people they have successfully integrated into the Coming Home program who are best suited to succeed in this pilot program.

“Many of these people just do not have the ability to be able to find work through traditional means and do not have the background or ability to be able to find meaningful work to be self-sufficient,” Pirkle said. “This program allows them to be able to get back into the workforce, but with as much support as possible.”

For much of the first week, the PREP participants have done cleanup work on the park’s trail along Plains Avenue. As a team, they are hard at work cleaning up the trails and parks of the city for 15-20 hours a week.

One of the 12 people selected for the program is 32-year-old Joshua Griffin, who spoke glowingly of the opportunity and what the Coming Home Program has meant to his life.

Griffin said that the pandemic really took a toll on his ability to keep a job, and it was so frustrating that it made him almost want to give up on finding work with the uncertain ability to stay employed.

“These people in the Coming Home program have helped tremendously, to provide me opportunities for me to become self-sufficient,” Griffin said. “They see that homelessness is a barrier that affects many people, but looks for people that really want to make that change in their life. With their peer support, they give actual support, so it's not like they just get you off the street then forget about you.”

He said he was grateful for the opportunity and wanted to turn this into a meaningful job that he could contribute to society, while still being able to make a living wage with decent benefits.

“This type of program will be of benefit to everyone, since people that might normally be on the street and looked upon by some in the public as a nuisance, and get them doing things that give them a chance to make their own money," Griffin said.

Griffin compared working in the program to working in a garden.

‘If you just plant a seed in the ground and let it be, it will not come, just grow," Griffin said. “You have to tend to your garden and put in the work to make it grow. You will get out of this program what you put into it.”

Griffin is very optimistic about the opportunities afforded to him through the new program and has already seen that many people are excited about the chance to participate in future iterations of the PREP Academy. He said he looks forward to succeeding in the program, with the possibility of getting a job with the city of Amarillo.

He said that some program members have experienced being automatically dismissed by prospective employers just because of age or situation in life. He said they were just as capable if given a real chance to prove themselves.

“We want to go out there and show that many people on the streets want to improve their circumstances, “Griffin said. “I am grateful to this program to give me this opportunity; these people really do care.”