ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

USDA grants support solar projects at rural businesses

By Nevada State News
Nevada State News
Nevada State News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lRmrB_0dJnbo4n00

Infrastructure funds allocated as part of President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda are flowing into Nevada, this week in the form of two grants to reduce the impacts of climate change for two rural businesses. The grants total nearly $378,000 and were distributed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development program.

A nearly $354,000 grant was awarded to Hiko Hay and Cattle, LLC in Pahranagat Valley to install a solar panel system to power its irrigation wells. Officials say the system will provide renewable energy and reduce the business’ annual energy costs.

Overton Power District #5 will also install solar panels on a parking structure at its Moapa office using a $24,000 grant. The panels will reduce energy costs through net metering.

Both grants are funded through the Rural Energy for America Program .

Source: USDA

Comments / 0

Related
vermontbiz.com

USDA Farm to School Grant Opportunity

Vermont Business Magazine USDA’s annual farm-to-school grant, championed by Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy, is now open for applications. This competitive grant program is designed to improve access to local foods and increase agricultural and nutrition literacy. The list of eligible applicants is broad and includes schools, non-profits, local agencies, agricultural producers, and more.
AGRICULTURE
westsidenewsny.com

USDA grants support NY’s specialty crop industry

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball recently announced that more than $1.2 million in funding will support seven advanced research, education, and marketing projects to help specialty crop farms across New York State grow and remain competitive. The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets secured the grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Specialty Crop Block Grant program.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
county.org

Federal Grant Opportunity: Rural eConnectivity Program

The Rural Utilities Service (RUS), a rural development agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is accepting applications for fiscal year 2022 for the Rural eConnectivity Program (ReConnect). ReConnect provides loans, grants and loan/grant combinations to facilitate broadband deployment in rural areas. In facilitating the expansion of broadband services and...
BUSINESS
stjohnsource.com

USDA Grant Goes to Coral Bay Community Council for Education, Reducing Waste

The Coral Bay Community Council (CBCC) has announced a series of educational programs and events aimed at promoting waste reduction through effective “Reduce, Reuse, Repurpose, Compost and Recycling” practices –“The R Words” for Coral Bay and St. John. CBCC will work in cooperation with the Island Green Living Association and the V.I. Waste Management Authority (VIWMA) as well as residents, business owners and other local organizations and government agencies as a part of this project which was made possible by a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
ENVIRONMENT
WEHT/WTVW

Rural Indiana communities granted $1.5M investment from USDA

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — In an effort towards reducing the impacts of climate change, the United States Department of Agriculture announced a $1.5 million investment to go towards rural Indiana communities. “The opportunity for rural small businesses and ag producers to affordably implement renewable energy and energy efficient infrastructure not only impacts their bottom line, […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Projects#Renewable Energy#Solar Panels#Cattle Llc#Overton Power
Bangor Daily News

Downtown Ellsworth businesses and area entrepreneurs receive grants for business-boosting projects

ELLSWORTH – A total of 11 downtown Ellsworth businesses received grants to fund new entrepreneurial projects to develop additional revenue streams and boost long-term sustainability. Four Ellsworth community banks, Bangor Federal Credit Union, First National Bank, Franklin Savings Bank, and Machias Savings Bank, with support from Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, joined together, contributing a total of $11,000, making the 2021 rendition of the Downtown Grants Program the most significant yet.
ELLSWORTH, ME
neusenews.com

USDA Invests in Climate-Smart and Resilient Infrastructure for Rural Communities

Investments Will Make Rural Communities More Energy Independent and Resilient. RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 06, 2021 – United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Bronaugh today announced the Department is investing $141 million to reduce the impacts of climate change on rural communities in North Carolina. With the enactment of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and as part of the broader Build Back Better agenda, the Biden.
RALEIGH, NC
Ellsworth American

Dealership awarded solar grant

TRENTON — Stanley Subaru Inc. has received a Rural Energy for America Program Grant in the amount of $64,781. The funding through the United States Department of Agriculture will be used to help the new and used car dealership to install a new solar photovoltaic system. This project is...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Reuters

USDA to announce $700 million in biofuel grants on Tuesday

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is expected to announce $700 million in COVID-related biofuel industry grants on Tuesday, pairing the announcement with new biofuel mandates that are likely to disappoint the industry, according to two sources familiar with the announcement. The $700 million in aid for biofuel producers...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
nodawaybroadcasting.com

USDA Awards Energy Grants To Area Businesses

The USDA announced $1.3 million in rural investments for Missouri Monday to help lower energy costs. These investments include:. USDA Invests More Than $1.3 Million in Climate-Smart Improvements to Assist Rural Missourians Lower Energy Costs. Investment to Assist with 61 Renewable Energy and Efficiency Projects. COLUMBIA, MO, Dec. 3, 2021...
MARYVILLE, MO
cwbradio.com

Local Business Receives Funds From the USDA

U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Wisconsin State Director Julie Lassa announced that the Department is investing $633 million to reduce the impacts of climate change on rural communities across the country including Wisconsin. USDA is investing in 791 investments through the Community Facilities Disaster Grants, Electric Loan Program, Rural...
WISCONSIN STATE
News Talk KIT

Ag News: USDA Crop Insurance Updates & Rural Broadband Funding

**The USDA announced updates to crop insurance, in response to the needs of farmers, including organic producers, AND to support conservation of natural resources on ag land. USDA's Risk Management Agency is making permanent a new provision allowing producers to hay, graze or chop cover crops and still receive a full prevented planting payment.
AGRICULTURE
klax-tv.com

USDA grant expands Louisiana Central’s Beginning Farmer/Rancher Program

The USDA awarded a $491,212 multi-year grant to Louisiana Central that will create more opportunities for farmers and ranchers and increase the availability of locally sourced food. Louisiana Central will use the grant funds to expand its Farmer Training Program, a 12-month business development program that provides in-depth assistance for...
CENTRAL, LA
US News and World Report

Rural Businesses in NH, Vermont to Work on Energy Projects

FRANKLIN, N.H. (AP) — Several rural businesses in New Hampshire and Vermont are getting opportunities to construct solar arrays and work on other energy-related projects because of investments the U.S. Department of Agriculture is making in two programs. GoLight LLC will use a U.S. Department $14.4 million USDA Electric Infrastructure...
VERMONT STATE
talbotspy.org

ESEC Receives USDA Grant to Create Resilient Regional Food System

The Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center (ESEC) has received a $105,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to plan and develop an implementation strategy for a regional Farm to Freezer value-chain coordination program in partnership with the Chesapeake Culinary Center (CCC). The partnership combines each organization’s expertise to develop...
AGRICULTURE
iheart.com

USDA updates farm income projections

USDA’s Economic Research Service updated farm sector profit projections Wednesday, which are expected to increase in 2021. ERS forecasts inflation-adjusted net cash farm income, which is gross cash income minus cash expenses, to increase $12.6 billion to $133 billion. U.S. net farm income is forecast to increase by $18.4 billion from 2020 to $116.8 billion in 2021.
AGRICULTURE
Nevada State News

Nevada State News

Reno, NV
836
Followers
843
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

News from around the Silver State.

 https://nevadastate.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy