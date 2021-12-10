USDA grants support solar projects at rural businesses

Infrastructure funds allocated as part of President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda are flowing into Nevada, this week in the form of two grants to reduce the impacts of climate change for two rural businesses. The grants total nearly $378,000 and were distributed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development program.

A nearly $354,000 grant was awarded to Hiko Hay and Cattle, LLC in Pahranagat Valley to install a solar panel system to power its irrigation wells. Officials say the system will provide renewable energy and reduce the business’ annual energy costs.

Overton Power District #5 will also install solar panels on a parking structure at its Moapa office using a $24,000 grant. The panels will reduce energy costs through net metering.

Both grants are funded through the Rural Energy for America Program .

Source: USDA