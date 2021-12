StoneCo (NYSE:STNE) is a leading Brazilian payments processing and financial services company. Like a company such as Block (NYSE:SQ), formerly known as Square, in the U.S., StoneCo has focused much of its operations on small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil. Currently, around three-quarters of revenues come from core payments businesses with the rest primarily coming from revenues on software and services. Investors have been too harsh on STNE stock and I think it could make a comeback.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO