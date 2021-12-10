ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers activate cornerback Richard Sherman from IR

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ARE9g_0dJnbH8w00

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated cornerback Richard Sherman on Friday, clearing him to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

They also activated long snapper Zach Triner from the reserve/COVID-10 list.

Sherman was designated to return on Wednesday.

The veteran Sherman is three-time All-Pro at cornerback. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said on Monday that Sherman would begin crosstraining at safety upon his return to practice.

Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2022 winner

Sherman sustained a calf injury while warming up for a game against the Washington Football Team on Nov. 14. That day, he was set to make his fourth start since joining the team in late September.

The 33-year-old Stanford product has appeared in 142 career games (136 starts) in 10-plus seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Buccaneers. He has 495 tackles, 36 interceptions, five forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries.

On the season, Sherman has 11 tackles and one fumble recovery for four yards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XZ3MH_0dJnbH8w00
Also Read:
Richard Sherman set for arraignment in domestic violence case

Also, safety Jordan Whitehead (calf) was ruled out Friday and will miss his second straight game.

The Buccaneers (9-3) could clinch a playoff spot — or even the NFC South division title — with a win against the Bills (7-5) and some help from other teams.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
Kyle Hamilton
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Tom Brady might break the one NFL record Peyton Manning once said was unbreakable

Over the course of his 22-year career, Tom Brady has broken a lot of NFL records, including the all-time pass completions mark he set on Sunday against the Bills, but there is one record that he's still chasing and if he ends up breaking it, it will definitely be notable and that's because it's a record that Hall of Famer Peyton Manning considered unbreakable when he retired from football following the 2015 season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Buffalo Bills#Covid#Stanford#The Seattle Seahawks#Nfc South#Espn#Notre Dame
The Spun

Bruce Arians Was Not Happy With 1 Tom Brady Play

Tom Brady had one of the most-physical runs of his career on Sunday, but don’t expect to see any more moving forward this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Buffalo Bills, 33-27, on Sunday afternoon. Tampa Bay knocked off Buffalo in overtime on a walkoff touchdown pass by Brady.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Matt Nagy’s time with the Chicago Bears: A look back at the career highs — and lows — for the coach

The Chicago Bears hired Matt Nagy in 2018 — and it has been quite the roller coaster since. As the team nears the end of the 2021 season, questions about the coach’s future have reached a fever pitch. But remember: The franchise never has fired a coach at midseason before. Before we look ahead, let’s look back at Nagy’s Bears career. Jan. 8, 2018: Nagy hired as the franchise’s 16th head coach ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers CB Richard Sherman’s interception vs. Bills puts him ahead of NFL

Even at this late stage in his career, Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman continues to show that he still has plenty left in the tank. Sherman earned the green light to feature in the Buccaneers’ Week 14 home matchup with the Buffalo Bills after a stint on the injured reserve list due to a calf issue. He suffered no setbacks regarding his calf injury over the past week, and thus, the team opted to place him on the active roster ahead of Sunday.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

28K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy