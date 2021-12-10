ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

BYU coach Kalani Sitake receives extension through 2027

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lQICC_0dJnaycc00

BYU coach Kalani Sitake agreed to a contract extension through the 2027 season on Friday.

Sitake guided the No. 13 Cougars to a 10-2 record heading into an Independence Bowl matchup with UAB on Dec. 18. He is a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award.

Sitake has recently been mentioned as a candidate for the vacant Oregon job.

“In recent days and weeks there has been a lot of movement among college football head coaches,” BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said in a release. “Today, I’m thrilled to know that Kalani will continue to be our leader, coach and mentor going forward. In the past 50 years, BYU has had only four head football coaches. Consistency, creativity and culture have been our hallmarks.”

Sitake, 46, is 48-28 in six seasons as BYU coach and has put together back-to-back double-digit win campaigns. He also was a fullback at the school in the late 1990s under College Football Hall of Famer LaVell Edwards.

“I am grateful for the confidence that Tom Holmoe, President (Kevin) Worthen and the administration continue to have in my role leading the BYU football program,” Sitake said. “As both a former player and a BYU fan, it is an honor to be the head coach at this great university. I am blessed to lead a football program full of tremendous young men, outstanding coaches and staff and the best fans in the world. We’re all excited about the opportunities ahead as we prepare to enter the Big 12.”

Sitake’s extension through 2027 is an additional two years on the extension that was given in August and ran through 2025.

BYU is 21-3 over the past two seasons. The school is slated to join the Big 12 in 2023.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
CBS Sports

WATCH: Navy's unplanned fake punt results in all-time heads-up play to help clinch Army win

Navy ended its otherwise disappointing season with a dramatic 17-13 victory over rival Army on Saturday. The Midshipmen leaned on a dominant second-half effort in which they possessed the ball for nearly 22 minutes and held the Black Knights to just 57 yards of offense. But luck played a role in the win as well, thanks to an all-time heads-up play from star linebacker Diego Fagot.
FOOTBALL
FanSided

5 ideal transfer destinations for Auburn QB Bo Nix

Auburn legacy Bo Nix dropped a bombshell by entering the transfer portal, but now where could the former 5-star quarterback land in college football?. It wasn’t all that long ago when it would’ve been crazy to suggest that Bo Nix, the son of a former Auburn star who seemingly has the program in his blood, would leave the Tigers. But that, however, is the reality we now live in.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
The Spun

Former Ohio State Player Uses 1 Word To Describe Desmond Howard

A former Ohio State player doesn’t think the world of former Michigan star Desmond Howard. Johnnie Dixon III called Howard a clown after he was trolling Ohio Stae quarterback C.J. Stroud during the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Howard was asking star Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson if he accomplished his...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Will Muschamp News

Will Muschamp is reportedly getting a promotion. Georgia’s football program confirmed on Saturday that defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is leaving the program to take over as head coach at Oregon. Lanning was first mentioned for the Oregon job on Friday. He’s since confirmed the news and will be leaving...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalani Sitake
Person
Mike Elko
Person
Lavell Edwards
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
On3.com

4-star safety Zion Branch names top 3, committing Wednesday

Four-star Las Vegas Bishop Gorman safety Zion Branch is down to three schools, he tells On3. Ohio State, USC, and Oklahoma are the three schools that the 6-foot-3, 198-pound Branch will choose from this Wednesday on National Signing Day. Branch is the No. 50 prospect in the 2022 class according...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu Football#American Football#Byu#Uab#The Eddie Robinson Coach#College Football Hall#Nil#Miami Duke Blue Devils
Eleven Warriors

Desmond Howard Takes Shot at Ohio State During Heisman Trophy Ceremony

Desmond Howard made things rather awkward for C.J. Stroud during Saturday's Heisman Trophy ceremony. With both the Buckeye quarterback and Aidan Hutchinson on stage in New York as finalists for the award, the crowd reacted audibly toward the start of the broadcast when the Michigan defensive end told Howard that "the main mission was to come back, beat Ohio State and win a Big Ten Championship."
OHIO STATE
wflx.com

Ex-Miami player, coach tapped as FSU co-defensive coordinator

Florida State analyst and former Miami head coach Randy Shannon has been elevated to co-defensive coordinator. Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell announced Shannon's promotion Saturday. "I'm excited to have coach Shannon taking on this new role on our coaching staff," Norvell said in a statement. "His insight, passion and integrity...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

3 Teams Named Possible Trade Destinations For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers trade speculation isn’t going away. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback wanted out this offseason, but the franchise was able to convince him to return for one more year. While it’s still possible that Rodgers will give it another go in Green Bay in 2022, a trade...
NFL
CBS Sports

Grambling State offered head coaching job to Hall of Famer Ed Reed before hiring Hue Jackson

Grambling State earned plaudits for hiring former NFL head coach Hue Jackson as its next head coach as the storied HBCU program aims to return the team to prominence and reinvest in its future. However, according to sources, the school took an outside-the-box approach with its search and initially offered the position to Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed.
NFL
The Spun

Anonymous Jags Player’s Quote On Urban Meyer Going Viral

An anonymous Jacksonville Jaguars player has a pretty damning quote on Urban Meyer in the wake of the latest drama. Meyer is in Year 1 as an NFL head coach, but it’s unclear if he’ll make it to a second season. The Jaguars are bad, at 2-11 on the season, and there’s been a constant swirl of drama surrounding the first-year NFL head coach.
NFL
On3.com

Report: Florida quarterback expected to miss Gasparilla Bowl

It’s been a whirlwind season for highly touted Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. An On3 Consensus four-star recruit coming into Gainesville, Richardson has dealt with numerous injuries throughout 2021 and has had to miss a significant amount of time from the field. Now, Richardson is expected to miss the Gasparilla...
FLORIDA STATE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

28K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy