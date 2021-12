MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon's Daybreak shelter receives housing, respite funds to help the homeless. Macon's Daybreak shelter Monday announced they've raised more than $2 million to fund affordable housing and create a health center for the homeless. Rebekah Grimes and her husband both struggle with medical conditions, and they miss having the feeling of their own place, but with the affordable housing and the respite center, that could all change.

MACON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO