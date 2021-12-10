ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Watch: Sen. Bob Dole comes home to Kansas for one last time

By Daniel Fair, Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JOeLU_0dJnagym00

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Senator Robert Dole is making one last trip home to Kansas. Dole died Sunday at the age of 98. A government plane is flying his casket to Salina Friday afternoon. Dole’s wife Elizabeth and his daughter Robin are also on the plane.

There is expected to be a 30-minute ceremony at the airport. From Salina, Dole will be taken to his hometown of Russell.

Watch: Bob Dole’s funeral, WWII Memorial tribute, departure for Kansas

On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., a public viewing will be held at St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Russell. A service will be held at 11 a.m., with tribute remarks from Senators Pat Roberts, Jerry Moran, and Roger Marshall. The public will be invited to pass by the Senator’s casket following the service to pay their respects. At 1 p.m., Dole’s casket will depart for Topeka.

At 4 p.m. Saturday, Gov. Kelly and a delegation of Kansas officials will receive Dole’s casket at the Kansas State Capitol. Kansas ROTC cadets will provide an honor cordon as the Kansas National Guard Casket Team carries the Senator’s casket to its position of repose on the second level. A public ceremony will take place in the Capitol Rotunda and include remarks by Governor Kelly, Senators Roger Marshall, Jerry Moran, Nancy Kassebaum Baker, and former Congressman James Slattery.

Bob Dole, Kansan, veteran, political leader, dies at age 98

After the service, Dole’s casket and family will return to Washington, D.C. Details of his burial at Arlington National Ceremony are pending.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Bob Dole honored in Russell, Kansas Statehouse

RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNT) – Late Kansas Senator Bob Dole returned home Saturday to Russell after being honored at the National Cathedral and the World War II Memorial on the Washington Mall Friday.  Dole passed away Sunday at the age of 98. His death comes less than a year after he announced he had stage 4 lung cancer. Gov. Laura Kelly and […]
RUSSELL, KS
KSN News

KDHE reports 3,245 more coronavirus cases in Kansas since Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The coronavirus continues to be linked to deaths in Kansas. State health officials say COVID-19 is to blame for 45 more Kansas deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,875. Since Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 70 more Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. The KDHE says […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
926K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy