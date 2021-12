Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1. The reported shares are owned of record by Beckham Aggregator, L.P. ("Beckham Aggregator"). BT Parent GP, LLC ("BT Parent GP") is the general partner of Beckham Aggregator and as such may be deemed the beneficial owner of the shares reported herein. BT Parent GP has delegated investment decisions, including voting and dispositive power, with respect to shares reported herein to Beckham Aggregator's board of managers. The members of the board of managers, who act by majority vote, are Brian Golson, Zachary Sadek and Tom Hough.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO