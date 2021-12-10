Colonial reopens as a rally is planned

BINGHAMTON, NY – After shutting their doors yesterday, the downtown Binghamton restaurants at the center of a sexual assault controversy firestorm have announced plans to reopen this evening.

After striking a contrite tone in their Facebook post yesterday, the owners of The Colonial, Dos Rios Cantina and Stone Fox took to social media today with a defiant attitude, saying they would not comment on baseless claims and cancel culture.

Rumors have circulated over the past week about alleged sexual assaults taking place in one of the restaurants, enough so that Binghamton Police issued a news release today acknowledging that they are aware of the allegations and are actively investigating an incident involving the owners of The Colonial that allegedly took place on November 28th.

Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak also responded to the public outcry with a video message on the DA’s Facebook page.

Both Police and Korchak encourage people with knowledge of any wrong doing to come forward.

Binghamton Detectives can be reached at 772-7080.

No arrests have been yet in connection with any of the allegations.

Meanwhile, a protest rally and march in front of all 3 restaurants is planned for tomorrow evening at 8:15 called the Downtown Shutdown.

