Los Angeles, CA

Aimee Mann Shares New ’60s Inspired Video for “I See You”

By Skyler Graham
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger-songwriter Aimee Mann recently released Queens Of The Summer Hotel, which uses dark humor to make “observations on mental illness and sexual discrimination.” The artist recently shared a music video for one of its tracks, “I See You.” The video looks through keyholes and sees silhouettes of women sitting...

