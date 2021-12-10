Aimee Mann Shares New ’60s Inspired Video for “I See You”

Alice Glass has shared a new music video for her track, “Fair Game”. The song is from her upcoming record, Prey/IV, scheduled to release in January 2022. Released today, the video features smoky visuals, chains and dead stares into the camera. The artist made a statement of the video: “Fair Game is spoken from the perspective of the abuser. It’s a song made of actual phrases that were used in repetition to gaslight me, to intentionally keep me confused and weakened. In those moments I was completely convinced they represented undeniable facts. Looking back on these words now they seem flimsy and are so obviously hiding the feelings of someone else, someone who’s only power is in hurting others. I hope I can help anyone listening to my music recognize the red flags of toxic relationships before they evolve into something worse, something that becomes embedded so deep it can transform you. Fair Game was cathartic for me to make, but also very difficult. I wrote it years ago, but couldn’t even listen to it again until recently. Now I dance along and smile.”

THEATER & DANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO