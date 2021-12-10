ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Delta plane makes emergency landing after passenger assaults 2 people, police say

By Scripps National
WTVR-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Delta plane made an emergency landing in Oklahoma City Thursday night after a passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal. Police told CNN that the man,...

www.wtvr.com

