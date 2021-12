As a lifelong public-school educator and superintendent who welcomed all students to our school district, I am sickened and appalled by the horrendous recent statements made by Superintendent Larry Volk of Starkweather in an open group email to all North Dakota administrators. When asked why he sent it, he stated that he accidently sent it. Yet in the end, as was shared with me by a fellow K-12 administrator, “they were still his words” as a public-school superintendent. Educational leaders must openly welcome children of any color, belief, ethnicity, religion, or lack thereof, to our public schools.

