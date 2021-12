God blessed the world with His angels so that they could help each of His children. Angels are actively involved in the lives of God’s people, and He gave them specific functions to help in people’s time of need. This can be seen many times in the bible, like Pslam 34:7 which says “The angel of the Lord encamps around those who fear him and he delivers them” and again in Hebrews 1:14, “Are not all angels ministering spirits sent to serve those who will inherit salvation?”

