Palm Beach County School District to host meal distribution for students Friday

By Monica Magalhaes
 3 days ago
The Palm Beach County School District Food Service Department will host a meal distribution to provide meal kits for students to eat while on school break.

The equivalent of 13 meals and 13 snacks will be distributed Friday, Dec. 17, at 16 schools across the district.

Parents picking up meals will need to have their student's school ID, or a copy of it, the ‘Welcome Letter’ from their child’s portal containing their barcode, verification through the SIS app, progress report, or report card.

The district said PINs and alternative forms of ID will no longer be accepted.

The meal kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and the district can't guarantee availability.

To view the food distribution schedule, click here .

