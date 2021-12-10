First Lady and Second Gentleman to visit Wisconsin on Dec. 15

First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will travel to Wisconsin on Wednesday.

According to the White House, Biden and Emhoff will visit Milwaukee and Waukesha.

Officials say the First Lady, Second Gentleman, and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy will arrive at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee by 3:15 p.m.

The three will then visit Children's Wisconsin in Milwaukee to meet with frontline healthcare workers who cared for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as children who have just received the COVID-19 vaccine. They will also meet the victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy.

According to the White House, the visit is part of their continued nationwide effort urging parents and guardians to vaccinate kids ages five and up.

The three will then visit with families of the victims and first responders from the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy at the City of Waukesha City Hall.

The White House did not provide additional details.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

