The big concern about colder weather right now in Central Texas: that we will have a repeat of what happened in February. According to the Killeen Daily Herald, the Killeen, Texas area is about to get a couple of cold fronts, along with some heavy wind and rain that could make for some nasty weather. KVUE shows on their live radar that these fronts are currently on their way.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO