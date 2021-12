COLUMBUS, Ohio – A state representative from the Cleveland area is running for statewide office, helping Democrats fill out their statewide ticket. Parma State Rep. Jeff Crossman, 49, said Thursday he is running for Ohio attorney general in 2022. If he makes it through the primary in May – although no other Democrats currently are seeking the seat – he would challenge Republican Attorney General Dave Yost, a longtime elected statewide official who has held his current job since 2019, in the November election.

OHIO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO