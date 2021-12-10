WFFD makes some pickups for Operation Santa Claus

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — For the 11th year, the Wichita Falls Fire Department is doing its Operation Santa Claus, providing hundreds of toys for those in need.

They couldn’t do it without the community’s continued support, from schools to businesses, so now Operation Santa Claus is in full swing!

“That’s one of the, biggest, fun parts of the job is you know, the stuff we get to see for the kids, the excitement,” Blake Blevins with the WFFD said.

And pick-ups are plentiful this time of year, they began at Christ Academy.

“We started with early childhood all the way through 5th grade, and every single student and every single teacher in the school was able to bring a gift and load it up into the truck,” Christ Academy Director of Student Life Kristen Goodgion said.

That’s more than 300 gifts total, not to mention the 6th through 12th grade’s toy drive of their own, benefitting local kids in foster care.

“They were so excited to see the fire station, from station eight, and bring the firetruck and get to see the firetruck but also see those toys benefitting children in the community that need it,” Goodgion said.

And excited might be an understatement.

“I think it’s neat to see, you know all their faces, cause I know they’re excited about that and they love getting to see the firetrucks and we’ve always enjoyed that,” Blevins said.

Fun didn’t stop there, engine eight then traveled over to Herb Easley, to pick up all these bike, it has become a tradition for them and provides hundreds of gifts for those in need.

“That’s a big deal to us, it’s nice to know that we have other people helping out to make sure we can keep our organization running every year,” Blevins said.

Now it’s wrapping time for the WFFD, once they get all those toys ready, it’s off to Toys for Tots!

