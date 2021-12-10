ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

JFK Unsolved: The Real Conspiracies examines assassination, who really shot President Kennedy

By Dan Noyes
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a23Ls_0dJnXPsq00

The assassination of President John F. Kennedy remains the greatest American murder mystery, decades after the official report declared Lee Harvey Oswald as the lone gunman responsible for JFK's death.

But a new book from world-renowned JFK assassination researcher Josiah "Tink" Thompson comes to a shocking different conclusion: Lee Harvey Oswald did not fire the fatal shot that killed President Kennedy.

EXPLORE: Dive deep into 'JFK Unsolved' with the interactive experience

"JFK UNSOLVED: The Real Conspiracies" is the new ABC7 Originals documentary based on Thompson's book, "Last Second in Dallas."

The film explores Thompson's analysis of the evidence and shows how he believes the government tried to cover up what really happened.

Download the ABC7 Bay Area streaming app on Roku, AppleTV, Amazon FireTV or AndroidTV now to watch the full documentary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=202q3U_0dJnXPsq00

JFK assassination expert Josiah Thompson is pictured in Bolinas, California during the filming of the 2021 documentary 'JFK Unsolved'.

KGO-TV

THE INVESTIGATOR

Josiah Thompson is part of an elite group of assassination researchers who descended on Dealey Plaza in Dallas after President Kennedy's death on Nov. 22, 1963.

Thompson worked on a cover story for LIFE Magazine and wrote what is considered to be a seminal book on the assassination, "Six Seconds in Dallas," in 1967.

Thompson went on to a long, distinguished career as a private detective, but kept coming back to the JFK assassination.

For the past 10 years, he revisited the forensic evidence, worked with a team of scientists, researchers, and assassination buffs, and wrote a new book, "Last Second in Dallas."

Thompson trusted investigative reporter Dan Noyes to turn the book into a documentary film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p1sZn_0dJnXPsq00

This image was taken during a secret service reenactment of the JFK assassination for the official investigation into the deadly shooting.

Secret Service

THE EVIDENCE

For "JFK UNSOLVED: The Real Conspiracies." Noyes returned to the site of the assassination and interviewed people who were just feet away from President Kennedy when he suffered the fatal shot, and with Thompson's help, Noyes explored evidence that points to a second gunman.

Debris fields of blood, bone and brain matter from the president traveled in two distinct directions, indicating two gunmen firing from different locations -- the Texas School Book Depository and the Grassy Knoll.

A panel from the National Academy of Sciences initially dismissed a recording from a Dallas motorcycle police officer's open microphone that may have picked up the sounds of gunfire.

Now, the leading acoustics scientist on the case defends the recording as authentic, and it provides a timing framework for the assassination.

Could Lee Harvey Oswald have fired all those shots from his Italian military-style, bolt-action rifle?

The answers in "JFK UNSOLVED: The Real Conspiracies."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sdaXs_0dJnXPsq00

Dan Noyes & Josiah Thompson talk in his Bolinas, California home during the filming of the documentary 'JFK Unsolved' in 2021.

KGO-TV

THE FILM

You can stream "JFK Unsolved: The Real Conspiracies" right now on demand on your TV through the ABC7 Bay Area streaming apps. The app is available on Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

"JFK Unsolved: The Real Conspiracies" will also be available to stream on Hulu December 15, 2021.

Go here to learn how to download the ABC7 Bay Area streaming apps.

Comments / 10

Joseph Paone
3d ago

I always wondered why Oswald did not take a frontal shot with the motorcade coming toward him. The reason was once the motorcade turned onto Daily Plazza Kennedy was in a triangle where there is a second gunman shooting from the front, Kennedy was a sitting duck.

Reply(2)
4
Related
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass (2021)

JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass, 2021. Directed by Oliver Stone. Featuring Donald Sutherland (voice), Whoopi Goldberg (voice), Robert F Kennedy Jr, Jacqueline Kennedy (archive), John F. Kennedy (archive), Walter Cronkite (archive), Fidel Castro (archive), Martin Luther King (archive), Gerald Ford (archive), Lee Harvey Oswald. SYNOPSIS:. Writer-director Oliver Stone opens...
MOVIES
Washington Post

Biden’s presence at the Kennedy Center Honors signals to many a return to tradition and normalcy

There’s an old saying that 80 percent of life is just showing up — and President Biden got three standing ovations Sunday night without saying a word. The audience broke into loud and extended applause when he and first lady Jill Biden stepped into the presidential box for the 44th Kennedy Center Honors, one of Washington’s most prestigious social and cultural events. They brought along Vice President Harris and the second gentleman Doug Emhoff.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
LiveScience

10 biggest historical mysteries that will probably never be solved

There are some historical mysteries that may never be solved, from the date that Jesus was born to the identity of Jack the Ripper to the location of Cleopatra's tomb. Sometimes, that's because the relevant excavated material has been lost or an archaeological site has been destroyed. Other times, it's because new evidence is unlikely to come forward or the surviving evidence is too vague to lead scholars to a consensus.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Harvey Oswald
Person
John F. Kennedy
Person
Josiah
The Independent

New Zodiac killer copycat sends threatening letters to New York media outlets

Multiple media networks in upstate New York have been told to be on alert after receiving threatening letters from someone claiming to be the “Chinese Zodiac Killer.”The letters were recently received by several local news organisations in Albany and are now the subject of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).The agency, however, has not revealed the names or the number of organisations that have been sent the letters. It has not revealed the contents of the letters either.The FBI said it was investigating the letters and that there was currently no threat to the community, according to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
chicagopublicsquare.com

‘Inexcusable’ / ‘It’s gone’/ Fox’s ‘big loss’

‘Inexcusable.’ A union helping Amazon workers organize says having employees stay on the job during Friday’s tornado blitz—which killed at least six workers at Amazon’s Edwardsville, Illinois, facility—was “a dangerous labor practice.”. ■ A survivor tells The New York Times, “I felt like the...
CHICAGO, IL
milwaukeesun.com

A failed social experiment is causing America's crime wave

As robberies rocket to unprecedented levels in some US cities, the only explanation for district attorneys refusing to prosecute criminals is that they?re conducting an arrogant, cynical experiment in the redistribution of wealth. There are the occasional sociopolitical questions that prove surprisingly easy to answer. Today's example?. If a big...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Abc7#Appletv#Life Magazine
Outsider.com

Larry Sellers, ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman’ Actor, Dies at 72

Larry Sellers, best known for his role as Cloud Dancing on the popular CBS show “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” has sadly passed away at the age of 72 on December 9. According to The Hollywood Reporter, as of now, his cause of death has not been revealed to the public. He is survived by his wife, Susie Duff, as well as his five children. He died in Pawhuska, Oklahoma and his death was announced by his sister-in-law, Loring Abeyta.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Tucker: This is impossible to ignore

This is a rush transcript of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on December 10, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. There is a lot about modern economic theory that's important,...
ECONOMY
CBS News

RFK's children speak out on Sirhan Sirhan

Fifty-three Decembers ago, members of the Kennedy family gathered for their first Christmas without Robert Kennedy. Ethel, his wife, was just home from the hospital introducing the family to the newest member of the Kennedy clan, Rory. She was born six months after her father's assassination. Her brothers and sisters...
U.S. POLITICS
uticaphoenix.net

14 Rarely Seen Photos that Reveal the Horror of the

When the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, they catapulted the United States into World War II in one swift stroke, removing from the international playing field the bulk of the American fleet, which had been strategically moved to Pearl Harbor only 18 months prior by President Franklin Roosevelt.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
WJBF.com

The fascination with murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – This week The Means Report takes on a rather grim topic, but it is a topic that apparently interests a lot of people. It is murder, homicide cases, investigations, serial killers. There’s a fascination with that. Look at your TV guide and tell me I’m wrong. So many of the shows are based on that. We have an expert here in town who has been examining homicide trends and people’s fascination with this topic, mass shootings and has written her second book on the subject. It’s called “The Murder Book: Understanding Homicide Today”. And the author is Dr. Kim Davies. Dr. Davies, no stranger to people in these parts. She’s also the dean of Pamplin College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences at Augusta University.
AUGUSTA, GA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
66K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy