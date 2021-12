Admit it. You’ve done it. Lifted the dog food bag with your back. Raked up one too many piles of leaves. Twisted while lifting your child out of the tub. Got talked into going down that Black Diamond ski run. When you think of physical stresses, these are the things that come to mind. Of course your body hurts after something like this. What we sometimes forget is that little things we do every day can cause big pains. And that’s what Dr. Stefanie Olar of 360 Chiropractic in Lacey wants to talk about, and how to ease the pain.

LACEY, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO