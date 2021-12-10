Local man says valve leak in Garfield alley causing “hazardous situation”

GARFIELD — A disabled Pittsburgh area man is calling for answers and an immediate fix, after a leaking valve in Garfield has prevented him from safely leaving his home and has created what he calls a “hazardous situation.”

“I get p’d off every time I take a look,” said Jayvan Tarver of Garfield.

Navigating his wheelchair over this leaking alley has become the daily norm, and a nightmare for the longtime resident.

“I really hate coming back this way, but sometimes this is the only entry point,” said Tarver.

The 68-year-old has neuropathy in his legs, preventing him from walking or standing for extended periods of time.

He says he’s constantly on edge thinking about the condition of the Shamrock Way steps away from his Hillcrest Street home.

The problem has been persistent.

“The chair is not the issue, the water is,” said Tarver.

Gallons of water have been streaming out around the clock for the last four to five months.

With the temperatures dropping, he says it’s extremely dangerous.

Riding his wheelchair over the ice is impossible.

“I’m afraid come wintertime, this water’s going to build up. If the water don’t run under the ice, it’s going to run over the ice.”

We took Tarver’s concerns directly to the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority.

A PWSA Spokesperson told Channel 11,

“Replacing the 12-inch leaking valve at the intersection requires coordination with Duquesne Light due to the valve’s close proximity to an electrical pole.

“In order to ensure everyone’s safety, they are currently working together to schedule a date (and) time when Duquesne Light can secure the electrical pole while our crews work on the valve replacement.”

Tarver said that isn’t enough.

“They should be able to come out and come to a plan to get things, so this here can get done.”

In the meantime, PWSA says they will salt the leak area during periods of freezing weather.