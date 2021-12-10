ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Business owners worried about bottom line due to new state mask mandate

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Some business owners in Westchester and the Hudson Valley are worried about their bottom line this holiday season after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new statewide mask mandate.

Hochul announced that masks must be worn indoors unless businesses or venues have a vaccine requirement due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The measure extends to both staff and customers.

"Shocked you know because we've been through so much already and this is another roadblock for a lot of restaurant owners," says Peter Chen, owner of Ed Plum Restaurant.

Westchester has one of the highest vaccination rates in the state, with just about 70% inoculated. However, further north, the percentage drops significantly.

MORE: Gov. Hochul confirms 20 cases of omicron variant in NYS

"It's a pity that those guys don't get vaccinated, but we have to deal with it you know?" says Pierre-Yves Miton, owner of Petite Bretagne French Grocery Cafe.

Chen says the new restriction is going to hurt business and thinks it is unfair.

Gym owners say they are trying to figure out how it will work.

The new mandate begins Monday and will be in effect until Jan. 15. The state will then re-evaluate how things are going.

