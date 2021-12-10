Stamford police officer retires after 26 years, passes torch to his son

A father hopes his legacy will live on through his son working the job that he loved.

Angel Gonzales worked his way up from Stamford police officer to detective.

After nearly three decades, Gonzales has decided it is time to retire and leave his legacy behind for his son to carry on the lessons he taught him.

Last month, Gonzales signed off for the last time. A Code 7 went off for him - the radio call for when an officer goes out of service at the end of tour.

As soon as Angel Gonzales went out of service, his son, Luis Gonzales, went in.

Angel Gonzales is heading to Puerto Rico to retire and trusts he is leaving his department in good hands.