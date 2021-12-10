ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump Lawyer Wrote Memo Arguing Pence Should ‘Stop the Count’ of Biden Electors

By William Vaillancourt
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qeaYD_0dJnW4MB00

Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis wrote a memo dated the day before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol arguing that then-Vice President Mike Pence should refuse to count presidential electors from states won by Joe Biden.

In the Jan. 5 memo, obtained by Politico , Ellis went so far as to claim Pence had the authority to prevent a Biden presidency because certain parts of the Electoral Count Act were likely unconstitutional. Accordingly, Ellis wrote that the vice president “should … simply stop the count” when the time came for Arizona’s electors to be accepted. He should then, Ellis wrote, declare that Arizona and several other states Biden did not uphold their end of the requirement for certifying their own electors. She concludes that “the states would therefore have to act.”

Ellis downplayed the brazenness of the memo, which was delivered to Jay Sekulow, one of Trump’s outside attorneys.

“At no time did I advocate for overturning the election or that Mike Pence had the authority to do so,” Ellis told Politico . “As part of my role as a campaign lawyer and counsel for President Trump, I explored legal options that might be available within the context of the U.S. Constitution and statutory law.”

In an earlier memo dated Dec. 31, 2020, Ellis made a similar argument , as first described by ABC’s Jonathan Karl in his book Betrayal . Pence, she wrote, “should … not open any of the votes” from six key states won by Biden. This would leave the election up to the House of Representatives, with each state delegation receiving one vote. At the time, the GOP controlled 26 delegations.

This new memo from Ellis, when considered alongside the the memo from John Eastman , is yet another stunning example of how desperate Trump and his circle were to prevent Biden from taking office

Comments / 4

Brenda Hapner
2d ago

So many of Trump and his Trumpster’s perpetuated the big lie and they all need to be held accountable and charged with treason, trying to overthrow the will and vote of the American people! 😡😡😡😡😡

Reply
4
Apoliticalperson
3d ago

Whatever dignity, integrity, honor, and class existed in the entire Trump administration and family resided solely and entirely in Mike Pence.

Reply
3
Related
Rolling Stone

‘F-ck Him’: Trump Lost It After Israel’s Netanyahu Congratulated Biden

During his four years in office Donald Trump was a full-throated supporter of Israel and its former prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Now that he’s out of office … not so much. “I haven’t spoken to him since,” Trump said of his relationship to Netanyahu, Axios reported on Friday. “Fuck him.” The animosity is derived from the fact that Netanyahu congratulated Joe Biden on his victory last November despite Trump’s push to convince America the election was rigged. “The first person that congratulated [Biden] was Bibi Netanyahu, the man that I did more for than any other person I dealt with,” Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Anti-Democracy PowerPoint Circulator Says He Met with Meadows, Briefed Lawmakers: Reports

Philip Waldron, a retired Army colonel who shared a PowerPoint presentation titled “Election fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN” detailing options for how to overturn the 2020 election, says he briefed lawmakers in Congress ahead of Jan. 6, according to reports from multiple outlets. Waldron also says he met with Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff, to discuss election fraud several times, according to The Washington Post. Waldron told the Post that he went to the White House multiple times following the election and spoke with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on “maybe eight to 10” occasions. Meadows recently...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Trump Says His ‘Fight Like Hell’ Speech Before Capitol Riot Was Actually ‘Extremely Calming’

Former President Donald Trump denied riling up the crowd at his Stop the Steal rally that preceded the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6. “I have nothing to hide,” Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Friday night. “I wasn’t involved in that and if you look at my words and what I said in the speech, they were extremely calming, actually.” Trump: I have nothing to hide. I wasn’t involved with that and if you look at my words and what I said in the speech, they were extremely calming pic.twitter.com/KNW5EVgnAV — Acyn (@Acyn) December 11, 2021 Let’s take a...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Washington Post

Mark Meadows’s coverup of Trump’s coup attempt is falling apart

In his new book, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows offers up a version of Donald Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6 that is almost comically sanitized. In his telling, the rioters attacked the Capitol with “absolutely no urging” from Trump, and the notion that Trump sought to incite them to disrupt his loss is purely an invention of the “Fake News.”
POTUS
The Independent

‘He’s a big fat phoney’: Mark Meadows accused of previous attempt at overturning election – this time against Trump

The 2020 election wasn’t the first election Mark Meadows tried to overturn, multiple sources have told The Independent.On Monday, the former White House chief of staff is set to become the third person held in contempt of Congress by the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection after refusing to appear for a deposition last week.A 51-page report laying out the case for a contempt referral against Mr Meadows, who represented North Carolina’s 11th District from 2013 until he resigned to become ex-president Donald Trump’s fourth (and final) chief of staff, alleges that he was deeply involved in machinations...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jay Sekulow
Person
Jonathan Karl
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
Business Insider

Mark Meadows said he was 'surprised' he didn't crack his phone's screen when he angrily dialed a Fox News editor on election night after the network projected Biden would win Arizona: book

Mark Meadows said it was "infuriating" when Fox News called Arizona for Biden on election night. Meadows quickly called Fox News editor Bill Sammon, forcefully tapping the numbers on his phone. "I'm surprised I didn't crack the screen of my iPhone," the former Trump aide wrote in his new book.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Campaign#Politico Ellis#Abc#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

Border agents crushed after Senate Democrats confirm controversial Biden CBP nominee: 'He's pretty much hated'

EXCLUSIVE: Border Patrol agents already struggling with low morale were devastated after the Senate confirmed President Biden's controversial nominee for Customs and Border Protection (CBP) commissioner. The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Chris Magnus, formerly the police chief in Tuscon, Arizona, despite numerous controversies surrounding Magnus' nomination, including his support for...
TUCSON, AZ
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy