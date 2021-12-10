ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, NY

Officials: 3-alarm fire causes roof to collapse in Mount Vernon bike shop, 1 person killed

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B0ZY5_0dJnVz6m00

Fire officials say a man was killed in a fire that caused a roof to collapse at a Mount Vernon bike shop.

The fire broke out just after 9 p.m. Thursday at 27 Mount Vernon Ave.

The fire chief says the flames were hard to battle because the building was old. Fortunately, the fire did not spread to other buildings.

The owner of Bronx River Bicycle Works, Edward Mitchell, tells News 12 Edward Poplaski died in the fire. Poplaski was an employee who worked as an assembly technician.

"I made the 911 call," says Mitchell. "I could just get down the stairs and get out the front door and you could see fire throughout the whole building spreading really quickly."

Poplaski was an army sergeant veteran and a union electrician. Mitchell allowed him to stay in the building temporarily because he had nowhere else to go.

Mitchell is devastated at the loss of his business and his friend.

"My best friend," says Mitchell. "The sweetest guy. The nicest guy. A genius."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. There is also a criminal investigation underway because someone died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fvytz_0dJnVz6m00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31lP1x_0dJnVz6m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38dO4h_0dJnVz6m00

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Vernon, NY
Accidents
Mount Vernon, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Mount Vernon, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Veteran#Criminal Investigation#Accident#Bronx River Bicycle Works
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
News 12

News 12

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy